Update: Traveling from Indonesia to the Netherlands
Indonesia in on the EU Safe Country List
On the 17th of November, the EU decided to add Indonesia to the EU Safe Country List. The Netherlands has implemented this decision on the 25th of November. That would make traveling from Indonesia to the Netherlands easier.
Please contact VFS Global to schedule your visa appointment.
More COVID-19 information about visiting the Netherlands from abroad:
- Government.nl
- Information for passengers flying to and from the Netherlands here
- Checklist for (re-) entry here
- Do the Travel Check here
Update quarantine, proof of test and vaccination
VFS
The VFS offices in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali are open.
Schedule your VFS appointment
For questions related to the VFS appointment system: Info.nlid@vfshelpline.com
Orange Carpet/ Blue Carpet Facility in Jakarta
As of April 11, 2022, the customer who qualifies for the Orange carpet/Blue carpet facility no longer needs to make an appointment.
On working days (Monday to Friday excluding public holidays) between 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM there are limited slots available at the VFS office in Jakarta to submit the visa application without an appointment.
More information: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/idn/en/nld/news/orange-and-blue-carpet-facility
Consular Services
The consular section is fully open.
Schedule your consular appointment
We are open for Civic Integration Exams. Schedule your Civic Integration Exams appointment
For any questions and advice, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl.