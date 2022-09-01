Update: Traveling from Indonesia to the Netherlands

Indonesia in on the EU Safe Country List

On the 17th of November, the EU decided to add Indonesia to the EU Safe Country List. The Netherlands has implemented this decision on the 25th of November. That would make traveling from Indonesia to the Netherlands easier.

Please contact VFS Global to schedule your visa appointment.

More COVID-19 information about visiting the Netherlands from abroad:

Government.nl

Information for passengers flying to and from the Netherlands here

Checklist for (re-) entry here

Do the Travel Check here

Update quarantine, proof of test and vaccination

Requirements proof of vaccination here

Requirements COVID-test here

Requirements Quarantine here

VFS

The VFS offices in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali are open.

Schedule your VFS appointment

For questions related to the VFS appointment system: Info.nlid@vfshelpline.com

Orange Carpet/ Blue Carpet Facility in Jakarta

As of April 11, 2022, the customer who qualifies for the Orange carpet/Blue carpet facility no longer needs to make an appointment.

On working days (Monday to Friday excluding public holidays) between 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM there are limited slots available at the VFS office in Jakarta to submit the visa application without an appointment.

More information: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/idn/en/nld/news/orange-and-blue-carpet-facility

Consular Services

The consular section is fully open.

Schedule your consular appointment

We are open for Civic Integration Exams. Schedule your Civic Integration Exams appointment

For any questions and advice, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl.