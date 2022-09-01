Update: Traveling to Indonesia

Foreign tourists are allowed to travel to Indonesia with a Visa on Arrival (VOA) and a visa applied at the Indonesian representatives (KBRI).

PCR test is no longer needed to enter the Indonesian territory. There is no mandatory hotel quarantine anymore for those who have received a complete dose of vaccine at least 14 days before the departure time to Indonesia.

Different regulations apply for non (-fully) vaccinated.

Click here for more information

Travel Within Indonesia

As from 25 August 2022 all foreign nationals with the age of 18 or older originating from overseas travel must have received a second dose of vaccine to travel within Indonesia. A negative PCR or Antigen test result is also not required.

Different regulations apply to non or not-fully vaccinated travelers. For more information : Beranda | Covid19.go.id

New regulations in regards to visa and stay permits during the new normal can be found here.

Consular Services

The consular section is fully open.

Schedule your consular appointment

We are open for Civic Integration Exams. Schedule your Civic Integration Exams appointment

For any questions and advice, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl.

PeduliLindungi App

To avoid any misunderstandings, validating the PeduliLindungi App - for the vaccination certificates - is the responsibility of the Indonesian authorities. The Dutch embassy is not involved in the process.

For information please contact the Indonesian Ministry of Health : vni@dto.kemkes.go.id (foreign vaccine) or send a general e-mail to pedulilindungi@kominfo.go.id.

Website: www.pedulilindungi.id