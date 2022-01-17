South Africa Now Classified as Very High Risk Area Without Variant of Concern

From 16 January, 2022, the Netherlands government has reclassified South Africa as a Very High Risk Area without a Variant of Concern. Fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa are now eligible for exemption from the EU Entry Ban. Travellers will still need to produce a negative test result and quarantine.

More information on the EU entry ban exemption categories can be found here: EU entry ban exemption categories | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl.

Negative Test Result

All travellers over the age of 12 must produce a negative PCR test, no older than 48 hours before departure, or a negative antigen test, no older than 24 hours before departure.

Quarantine

All travellers over the age of 12 are required to self-quarantine for ten days and must complete and sign a quarantine declaration.

You can find more information on this page: Exemptions to the mandatory quarantine requirement | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl. A reduced number of exceptions from the full list apply. Please confirm that you qualify for exemption before travelling. You must be able to prove that the exception applies to you. Travelers must always have a completed quarantine declaration, even if you do not have to quarantine.

Passengers in transit will not be required to quarantine but must complete a quarantine declaration.

Keep in touch with your airline and check your travel advice regularly.

You can find all information on our government.nl website: Checklist for entering or returning to the Netherlands from outside the EU/Schengen area | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl