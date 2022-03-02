Zimbabwe Human Rights Fund – 2022

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Zimbabwe is pleased to announce funding opportunities for Zimbabwean civil society organizations under the Human Rights Fund (2022-2025). The Human Rights Fund is one of the instruments used by the Dutch government to achieve tangible results in the promotion and protection human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide.

General Information

In Zimbabwe, the Dutch human rights fund is meant to support activities in four human rights priorities. These are:

Equal rights for women and girls – fighting gender-based violence and child marriages; women participation in decision-making; Freedom of expression, freedom of information and internet freedom, including media & journalism; Equal rights for LGBTQI persons; and, Support for human rights defenders.

Human Rights Fund

Eligibility criteria:

This call is open to registered, independent, non-partisan Zimbabwean civil society organizations operating in Zimbabwe.

An organization can submit only one concept note covering one of the four priority areas listed above.

Consortiums of organizations are encouraged to apply.

Projects that largely or exclusively involve the delivery of goods or materials, commercial and charitable activities are not eligible;

Projects should have a proposed start date of 1 July 2022.

The maximum annual budget of the project should not exceed USD250,000 per year.

Duration of the project should be three years.

Procedure and provisional timeline:

An organization submits a concept note using this form by 21 March 2022, 1700hrs to HAR-HRF@minbuza.nl. The subject line should include name of applying organization.

The time when the email is received will be considered the time of submission. Any technical issues relating to electronic submission are at the risk of the applicant. Concept notes sent after the cut-off time will not be assessed.

Please note that concept notes that are not fully completed or more than 5 pages will be excluded.

Shortlisted applicants (based on the concept notes) will be informed by 19 April 2022 and will be requested to submit a full proposal by 20 May 2022. A final selection will be made on the basis of comparison of the full proposals by the embassy staff, where the embassy has full discretion.

If you do not receive a response by 19 April 2022, consider your concept note to be unsuccessful. The embassy’s decision is final and no further correspondence regarding unsuccessful applications is possible.

Criteria for assessment and funding of proposals:

Special attention will be paid to the following elements of the submitted concept notes:

Does the proposed activity fall under one of the four priorities mentioned above;

How innovative and original is the approach;

What is the added value of the intervention – to what extend have other organizations already addressed this issue;

How realistic is the expected impact of the intervention;

Do the interventions pay special attention to youth involvement; and,

Does your organization have policies on Integrity, Corruption, Fraud and Sexual Harassment etc.

Human Rights Innovation Fund

The Human Rights Innovation Fund is intended to spark new ideas in human rights programming. Its purpose is to reach small organizations working towards promoting, protecting and defending human rights using creative and innovative ways.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted electronically by email using the standard application form ( the project application form is available here).

The subject line should include name of applying organization. Applications longer than 5 pages will not be considered.

Submit application form to HAR-HRF@minbuza.nl on or before 21 March 2022 at 1700hrs. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Only applications sent to this email address will be assessed.

If you do not receive a response by 19 April 2022, consider your application to be unsuccessful. The embassy’s decision is final and no further correspondence regarding unsuccessful applications is possible.

Budget

Budget should not exceed USD29,400 for a period of 12 months.

Eligibility

Only local and registered CSOs (incl. consortia) that have been in existence for at least one year are eligible to apply.

The following activities are not eligible under the HRF: commercial activities; projects with a predominantly academic focus, i.e. research; projects that largely or exclusively involve the delivery of goods or materials; infrastructural or construction projects; bursaries or education programmes; humanitarian aid; feasibility studies; and, vehicles, household appliances, hardware, etc.