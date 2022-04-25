Vice Minister Schuiling's visit to Vietnam: Strengthening Vietnam - Netherlands sustainable trade and investment

Hanoi, 25 April, 2022 – Netherlands Vice Minister for Foreign Economic Relations Hanneke Schuiling will visit Vietnam on 25 - 26 April, 2022.

The aim of Vice Minister Schuiling’s visit to Vietnam is to promote economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Netherlands especially in the areas of Agriculture, Water, Logistics, Energy and High Tech.

Vietnam and the Netherlands share ambitious climate and green economic growth objectives. The Netherlands is the second largest EU trade partner and the largest EU direct investor in Vietnam (and the 5th foreign investor in Vietnam on a global scale). It is in the interest of both countries to fully use the potential of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement. The Netherlands is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in improving logistics, boost sustainable trade, tackle climate change and assist in agricultural reform. At the same time, urban and climate challenges as well as pandemics like Covid-19 pose a need for closer cooperation for innovative and sustainable solutions.

Dialogue with ministerial leaders to advance the trade and investment relationship

Vice Minister Schuiling had a meeting with Vietnam’s Vice Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An to discuss the bilateral trade and investment agenda and the implementation of the EVFTA. The Netherlands supports Vietrade and the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam to implement the “Ready to Export” programme, which fosters the cooperation between Vietnamese and Dutch SMEs in the global value chains.

Vice Minister Schuiling offered further support to facilitate the implementation of the EVFTA in Vietnam, especially with the SMEs and multimodal logistics solutions. Vice Minister Schuiling compliments Vietnam on its commitment to the green transformation of the economy and to net zero emissions in 2050. The Netherlands stands ready to support Vietnam in developing the necessary legislative environment, in particular, the framework to facilitate offshore wind and direct power purchasing agreements by private companies.

Vice Minister Schuiling and Vice Minister An also discussed the significance of the Cai Mep Ha logistic center and deep seaport in boosting international trade, for which an EU-Vietnam consortium presents a solid business case involving 1 billion USD of investments in the country. The Netherlands looks forward to the final approvals of Vietnam to start the project. Other points of discussion of the meeting included Circular Economy and enabling business travel from the Netherlands with the Visa Waiver program.

On the same day, Vice Minister Schuiling also had a meeting with Vietnam’s Vice Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong. The Dutch Vice Minister congratulated MPI on the approval of the Mekong Delta Integrated Regional Masterplan, the first of its kind in Vietnam. The Netherlands has invested 50 million Euro both private and public funded projects in the Mekong Delta, and there is room for a considerable increase in climate funding for Vietnam.

The success of the Mekong Delta Business Forum in Can Tho in early April proved the strong presence of the Netherlands in the Mekong Delta and the leading role for the green transformation of the business sector. Both governments therefore should facilitate and enable a good business climate. In addition, the Dutch Vice Minister offers the Netherlands’ supports for the modernization of Vietnam’s procurement laws, in terms of funding and technical advises. Vice Minister Schuiling brought to her counterpart’s attention a scoping study that the Netherlands is currently conducting to develop Agro Business Hubs in the Mekong Delta. The Netherlands is eager to work with Vietnam and the Worldbank on the development of Agro Business Hubs.

In the meeting with the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh city People’s Committee on 26th April 2022, Vice Minister Schuiling congratulates the City for its efforts in fully reopening the city and the measures for economic recovery. The Vice Minister emphasises the ties between Ho Chi Minh city and Rotterdam in climate adaptation since 2009. The two parties jointly address the city’s challenges of urbanisation and population growth and a need for smart and sustainable solutions. Dutch experts and companies are keen on cooperating with Ho Chi Minh city on special planning, riverside area, flood protection scheme, green infrastructure and sustainable mobility for Ho Chi Minh city.

Meeting with companies

This ministerial visit is to help to boost the existing good partnerships between Vietnamese and Dutch businesses.

As part of the visit, Vice Minister Schuilling met with up to 100 Dutch and Vietnamese female entrepreneurs in an inspiration session on women entrepreneurship. She emphasises the Netherlands’ commitment to join hands with Vietnam in creating the next steps to make Equal and Quality Participation of Women become the New Business As Usual.

In Hai Phong, together with Vice Chairman of Hai Phong People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong, the Vice Minister attended the Delivery Ceremony of Tan Cang 99 tugboat. After the launch of SPARKY, the world’s first fully electric tugboat for the Port of Auckland, Tan Cang 99 is the first commercial vessel of Damen Song Cam for a Vietnamese client, Tan Cang Northern Marine.

In her visit to VinFast manufacturing plant in Hai Phong city, the Vice Minister met with the VinFast management team. She applauded VinFast’s plan to open showrooms for its new fully electric vehicles in the Netherlands and highlights that the Dutch Government is pleased to give its full support to VinFast’s operations in the country.

Her working agenda includes a visit to the factory of Friesland Campina Vietnam in Binh Duong province. In Ho Chi Minh city, Vice Minister Schuiling will meet representatives of Dutch businesses and the companies joining the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition – Vietnam chapter.

“Vietnam is an important partner of the Netherlands in Southeast Asia. I am delighted to see the strong presence of Dutch businesses in Vietnam, fueling Vietnam’s fast economic development and the recovery after COVID. I am particularly proud of the contributions of the Dutch business community to the green transformation of Vietnam’s economy,” says Vice Minister Schuiling.

***

The Netherlands and Vietnam has a long-lasting and trusted relationship. The two countries have established the strategic partnerships in “Water & Climate Change Adaptation” and “Agriculture and Food Security”. The Netherlands is Vietnam’s second trading partner in Europe and its fifth largest investor globally. The Netherlands is a gateway to Europe and Vietnam is a gateway to ASEAN. Vietnam and the Netherlands will celebrate their 50th year of diplomatic relation in 2023.

***

Inquiries:

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Hanoi: HAN-EA@minbuza.nl

Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh city: HCM-EA@minbuza.nl.