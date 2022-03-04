Open call for applications - Embassy funded Human Rights projects

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Sri Lanka is pleased to announce an open call for applications under its Human Rights Fund. The funding is available in line with the foreign policy of the Netherlands in which the promotion and protection of the human rights worldwide is a priority.

The key human rights priorities of the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands are:

Freedom of expression and of the press

Freedom of religion and belief

Support for human rights defenders and space for civil society

Equal rights for LGBTI persons

Equal rights for women and girls

Promotion of the international legal order / Rule of Law

Application and assessment process

Submissions and assessments for funding will be done in two rounds. In the first round, organizations must submit a concept note about the project they intend to implement before at 1700hrs (SL time) on 21 March 2022. Based on the appraisal of the concept note, shortlisted organizations will be invited to submit a full proposal with a detailed budget for the second round.

Eligibility criteria

Local organizations operating on a not-for-profit basis that are legally permitted to work in Sri Lanka are eligible to apply for funding.

Organizations currently implementing projects funded by the Embassy are not eligible to apply for funding until the ongoing projects are completed.

Organization must have a bank account that allows international transfer of money.

Organizations are expected to have a high degree of integrity and therefore must be able to proof that they have clear institutional policies in place to ensure proper implementation of donor funded projects.

Not more than two concepts notes will be accepted from one organization for appraisal. However, only one project will be supported per organization if their project is selected for funding.

Submission of concept note

The concept note should not exceed more than two pages in English language. It should include the organization’s and contact person’s details, project in brief with aims and objectives, target group, location/s, expected total budget, key activities and duration, organization’s own contribution, details of partnering organizations (if there are any) and requested amount of funding from the Embassy. Please refer to the sample format for the submission of the concept note. All submissions are expected to follow this sample format. The sample format in English for the submission of full project proposals will be made available to shortlisted projects based on the concept notes submitted. Applicants might be requested to also present the full proposal to the Embassy during an online/offline meeting.

Important dates:

Deadline for submission of concept note: 1700 hrs (SL time) on 21 March 2022.

Applicants will be informed whether they are shortlisted for round two and shortlisted applicants will receive the sample format for the submission of full project proposals: on or before 6 April 2022.

Deadline for submission of full proposals: 29 April 2022.

Presentations of proposals: week of 2-6 May 2002.

Applicants will be informed about final selection: week of 23-27 May 2022.

Contract signing and formal start of projects: week of 6-10 June 2022.

Budget and duration

Budget should be realistic covering only the actual expenses of the project and its operational costs. Currently ongoing projects of the Embassy are between the budget range of EUR 15.000,- to EUR 60.000,- and the project duration is between one to three years. High budgeted projects up to three years implementation period are required to clearly demonstrate that the implementing organization has strong and stable institutional capacity, expertise and experience with managing similar projects in the past with international partners.

Submissions

All concept notes must be submitted via email only to namal.perera@minbuza.nl

No paper submissions are accepted as the Embassy is a paper poor office. Any enquiries or clarifications about the call can also be directed to the above email address.

Disclaimer

Please note that the Embassy will bear no responsibility for any costs for organizations to prepare concept notes and full project proposals.