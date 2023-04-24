Women in Business, from the Netherlands to Silicon Valley Weblogs

“Women in the tech business is not very common. Women in venture capital is even less common. I’ve always felt it was almost a competitive advantage. I could really choose to swim in my own lane and be my authentic self.”

Vivian de Ruijter works at Intuitive Ventures in Sunnyvale, Ca., and encourages women to differentiate themselves and find a career path that fits them, so they can excel. This is a familiar sentiment for Dutch entrepreneur Carine de Meyere. Through Women of the World, she brings together impact investors and innovative female social impact entrepreneurs. "For women to succeed in a male-dominated industry is a huge challenge. But in order to move forward, the world needs to embrace the unknown and create uncommon collaborations worldwide," she says. This week, de Meyere brings a group of 10 Dutch women in business to Silicon Valley to learn more about the latest trends and best practices in technology and be inspired by female entrepreneurs in the global innovation hub. Organized in collaboration with the Consulate General in San Francisco, they will visit hotspots of Silicon Valley, including LinkedIn, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Stanford University.

Paying it forward

Paying it forward is an important aspect of Silicon Valley culture. Entrepreneurs can learn from each other to become even better. "Absolutely build a network, talk to a lot of people about your ideas and get their advice. Nobody does this alone,” says Henriette Cramer, director algorithmic impact at Spotify in San Francisco.

“You have to continue; you can’t give up. It’s not that easy, but it is that simple,” adds Gonul Aldogan, a producer in Hollywood.

De Ruyter, Cramer, and Aldogan are three of the seven Dutch women in business in California featured in a new video series by the Consulate General and business website De Ondernemer. Launched during the visit of Women of the World, the video series shares experiences and tips from women with careers at companies such as Spotify and Asana and in Hollywood.

The Netherlands is committed to helping women do business internationally through programs and policies. Consul General Dirk Janssen says, "I have seen firsthand how Dutch female entrepreneurs are making waves in the tech industry. Gender equality is essential for a thriving economy, and promoting entrepreneurship among women is crucial for achieving this. By supporting Women of the World and other female entrepreneurs, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all."

Female entrepreneurs

De Meyere shares this conviction, saying, "Technology can ignite and spark numerous opportunities, not only for women and girls but for everybody. Yet, to include and empower them, there needs to be a broader discussion about how business and technology can be used to make the world sustainable, more just, verdant, and peaceful."

Renowned woman in business Sara Blakely, once explained how she became one of America's most successful entrepreneurs: "Embrace what you don't know, especially in the beginning because what you don't know can become your greatest asset. It ensures that you will absolutely be doing things differently from everybody else."

De Meyere echoes this sentiment, saying, "The unknown is your best friend. By sharing knowledge and expertise, we can create new opportunities for collaboration and growth. We are excited to learn from the best in the world and to bring back new knowledge and insights to the Netherlands."