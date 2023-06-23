Equal marriage for all: The Netherlands leading by example Weblogs

April 1, 2001, is a historic day. That's when the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, leading by example in making this human right accessible for all.

Other countries followed, and now, more than 20 years later and thanks to the efforts of the community, lawmakers, and human rights organizations, same-sex marriage is legal in 34 countries.

One of the first As one of the first same-sex couples in the world to get married, the wedding of Leo Busscher and Joe Francis led to some confusion amongst their guests: should they wear a formal wedding attire or perhaps something more festive, as it was a gay celebration? “No one knew what a gay marriage was. It was the first gay wedding anyone had gone to,” Leo and Joe recalled, while flipping through their wedding album in San Francisco. “There was a very diverse dress code on that day, but over all our wedding was a very traditional marriage, except for the fact there were two men.”

Love crosses borders

Leo and Joe moved to the United States in 2000, first to Texas and then later to San Francisco.

“A different country, different language, different everything. On top of that, one of the main problems was that our wedding was not acknowledged in the US,” said Leo.

Joe added, “Also, at the time being gay in Texas was illegal, not just marriage.”

Luckily, they were able to sort out the issues with the assistance of a good lawyer, and they had a warm reception from the community both in Texas and California.

They were visiting New York in 2014, just after same-sex marriage was legalized in the US. They noticed that it took a long time for their queer friends in the US to get married, despite all having been successful and longstanding unions.

“A lot of people felt that gay marriage suddenly made you straight, taking you out of your comfort zone,” said Leo.

They have been married for over 20 years, and despite homosexuality being accepted in many places around the world, they keep in mind that they belong to a minority, and that it’s important to stay vigilant because minorities are still at risk of being discriminated in, for example, the workplace.

It’s a reminder that despite the success of marriage equality, LGBTQ+ rights remain vulnerable all over the world, including Europe and the US.

Globally, there are 64 countries where homosexuality is criminalized, in some cases being punishable with life imprisonment or death penalty. Guaranteeing equal rights for the LGBTIQ+ community has been and remains a priority of the Dutch foreign and human rights policies.