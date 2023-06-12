Watt’s Next: Q&A with Jan Top on clean transportation Weblogs

In the last five years, electric cars, e-bikes, and electrified public transit have all become part of our daily lives. But despite this revolution, transportation still makes up for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions. The Netherlands and California lead the way in the transition towards green mobility to create a healthy living environment for all.

A delegation of a dozen Dutch companies and organizations active in the EV and EV charging industry visits the EVS conference in Sacramento this week. The attendance at the conference is followed by a visit to San Francisco to connect with local and regional experts on the future of electric transportation and the importance of sustainability and collaboration. Jan Top is senior economic advisor for infrastructure and transportation at the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco. He is a leading stakeholder in the collaboration between the Netherlands and California in the field of green mobility.

Q: What economic opportunities are arising from the collaboration between the Netherlands and California in the field of electric vehicles (EVs)?

A: EVs and EV charging are at the forefront of the global transition toward sustainable transportation, and the Netherlands and California have been leading the way in this regard.

By 2030, the Netherlands aims that all car sales are electric vehicles. California has a similar goal. California is home of several popular EV car producers and a frontrunner in the US in EV adoption.

In the Netherlands, there about 64 charging points per a 62-mile road stretch. That’s a charging station every mile! That seems impressive now, but to keep up with the projected trend of EV sales, we do need to ramp up our charging infra too. We also have to make sure that our electricity grid will be able to meet the increased demand of electricity. Those are similar challenges the Netherlands and California face.

Over the years we have hosted several trade missions and events where Dutch and Californian EV experts exchanged knowledge and have set steps toward stronger collaboration. During the royal visit of H.M. Queen Máxima to San Francisco in September 2022, the Netherlands and California signed a collaboration agreement on exchanging knowledge and best practices in the fields of sustainable mobility.

The Netherlands is leading in the deployment of charging infrastructure, the integration of charging infrastructure with the grid and the compatibility of charging infrastructure with the plethora of EV’s out there. By joining forces, we can leverage their respective expertise and resources to drive innovation, create jobs, and foster economic growth.

Q: How does the collaboration between the Netherlands and California contribute to transportation decarbonization, and what are the expected economic benefits?

A: Transportation is responsible for 14 percent of global CO2 emissions. In the US, the transportation industry is the largest source of CO2 emissions. It accounts for almost 40 percent of all emissions. And also in the Netherlands the transportation sector is one of the larger emitters. The collaboration between the Netherlands and California plays a crucial role in advancing transportation decarbonization. We have set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. The further introduction and uptake of electric vehicles are key to achieving these goals. As active participants in the Transportation Decarbonization Alliance we lead the way for other countries to learn from our experiences and best practices.

I want to learn how we can stimulate the transition to sustainable transportation and how to alleviate the pressure of this transition on other sectors. We all know that the introduction of charging infrastructure puts tremendous pressure on the electric grid and the production of batteries impact the availability of scarce raw materials. It is exciting to see how both the Netherlands and California are experimenting with vehicle-to-grid solutions as well as trying to develop more efficient and durable batteries.

Obviously, the best way to decarbonize is to reduce our vehicles miles traveled and to focus on proximity. There is no need to drive as much when the facilities, which sustain our daily routines are within walking distance.

Transportation decarbonization actually brings economic benefits. It creates opportunities for domestic industries involved in the production and supply chain of EVs and their components. This includes battery manufacturing, charging infrastructure development, and renewable energy generation. We actually welcomed a Battery Innovation Mission last month. These industries are expected to experience significant growth, leading to job creation and attracting investments.

Q: Can you provide some statistics showcasing the Netherlands' leadership in the field of electric vehicles? A: The Netherlands has been at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure development. As of 2021, electric vehicles accounted for over 20 percent of new car sales in the country, making it one of the leaders in EV market worldwide. And you’ll find charging stations everywhere. We have a robust and dense charging infrastructure network with over 160,000 public charging points, providing convenient access for EV owners. The Dutch government has also implemented several measures to promote electric mobility. This includes financial incentives such as tax benefits, subsidies for EV purchases, and exemptions from road taxes. These initiatives have been instrumental in driving consumer adoption and advancing the EV market.