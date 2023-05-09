Leading the Charge: Q&A with Moniek Tromp on Battery Innovation Weblogs

In the field of energy transition, batteries play a critical role in creating a more sustainable future: think of the storage of renewable energy and the batteries for electric vehicles.

An innovation mission of a dozen companies and organizations in battery technology innovation visit San Francisco and Los Angeles this week to connect to California experts on the future of battery technology and the importance of sustainability and collaboration. As the Director of the Zernike Institute for Advanced Materials at the University of Groningen, Moniek Tromp is a leading expert in the development of new materials and technology for batteries. She is also the delegation leader this week and full of ambition to connect the Netherlands and the US.

Q: Batteries are a crucial element of the energy transition. What role do you see batteries playing in the creation of a sustainable economy?

A: Batteries are essential building blocks in the energy transition, and they can help to create a new, fully sustainable economy. The storage of electricity is, amongst others, required to stabilize the electricity grid and to help the automotive industry to become sustainable.

Developing new materials for batteries is essential to improve their performance and to make them more sustainable. It is through the advancement of materials science and technology that we can create more efficient, longer-lasting, and environmentally friendly batteries.

Q: Why are Dutch Battery Action Agenda and the Battery Competence Cluster NL needed? A: At the end of 2021, a group of Dutch experts from various stakeholders, including knowledge institutes, companies, and the Dutch government, came together to analyze the Dutch battery ecosystem. We concluded that the Dutch ecosystem has unique strengths and is full of opportunities for the future, distilled down to five areas: the development of new materials and cells, equipment for cells, modules and packs, battery systems for heavy-duty mobility, systems for integration in the electricity grid, battery testing, and circularity of batteries including recycling. The Dutch Battery Action Agenda was presented to the government mid-2022, and as a direct follow-up, we set up the Battery Competence Cluster NL. The BCC NL has a very experienced and knowledgeable team of people, with the main goal to execute the action agenda. I am honored to be part of the steering board as well as act as a "Figurehead" for the BCC NL. During the royal visit of H.M. Queen Máxima to San Francisco in September 2022, the Netherlands and California signed a collaboration agreement on exchanging knowledge and best practices in the fields of battery innovation.

Q: Could you tell us about the innovation mission to California and its goals?

A: The innovation mission aims to bring together battery experts to discuss the sustainability of batteries, including material-efficiency and recycling, and the development and production of next-generation batteries. California and the Netherlands are important players in the field of battery technology: many players are active in academia, knowledge institutes, and companies, both SME and large enterprises.

The purpose of this mission is to contribute to the battery dialogue in both countries, to exchange information and ideas, and to foster bilateral collaborations in the public and private domain. We hope that this visit will be beneficial for both the Dutch delegation and our hosts in the US and are confident that this is another big step in building a fruitful partnership between our countries to make the energy transition happen.

Q: What are your expectations for the innovation mission to California?

A: We expect to learn from each other and to strengthen our collaboration in the field of battery innovation. We hope to gain insight into the latest developments and best practices in battery innovation in California, and to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the Dutch ecosystem. By doing so, we hope to foster new collaborations and partnerships between Dutch and Californian experts and companies, and to contribute to the global effort towards a more sustainable future.