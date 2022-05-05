From Dutch Resistance to the Royal Canadian Airforce

Weblogs

Today is Liberation Day. In Dutch: Bevrijdingsdag. It marks the end of the occupation of the Netherlands by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. In Canada we celebrate ‘Dutch Heritage Day’ on May 5th. On this day we honor Canada’s role in the liberation of the Netherlands in the Second World War, and the subsequent Dutch emigration to Canada, that laid the foundation for the special bonds of friendship between our two countries.

One of these immigrants is George Zwaagstra. Being a boy of 17 years old he immigrated to Canada with his parents and brother, just a few years after the war. In 1951 he arrived in Halifax on board the refurbished warship MV Georgic. George is now 89 years old and works as a tour guide at Pier 21, the Immigration Museum in Halifax, the same grounds where he set foot ashore 71 years ago, looking forward to a new future.

During the Second World War George’s father had been very active in the resistance. Therefore the family Zwaagstra was even on a black list of the Nazis for transport to transit camp Westerbork. It was a well kept secret in the Zwaagstra family for a long time.

