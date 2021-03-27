Weblogs

Goodly Foods: Repurpusing surplus produce

Agriculture is the largest sector in Canada with a strong focus on horticulture. To get an impression of Dutch agricultural innovations in British Columbia, the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Vancouver and the Agricultural Team of the Dutch Embassy spoke with several entrepreneurs. In this 10-part blog series we will be highlighting one advanced innovative agtech company in B.C. every week, focussing on its strong connections to the Netherlands. Part 6 (6/10): Goodly Foods

Spotted squash, crooked carrots and bruised tomatoes. Considered ‘cosmetically imperfect’ and rejected by the retail market, Goodly Foods collects these surplus products and turns them into delicious soups, sauces and stews.

Co-founder of Goodly Foods and former Greater Vancouver Food Bank CEO, Aart Schuurman Hess is particularly passionate about eliminating food waste. Not only because he was raised by war generation parents who would never throw out food, but also because the current retail practice with high standards cause overproduction which is contributing to our global waste problem. “Farmers put time and energy into growing their crops. To throw away perfectly good produce goes against my deep rooted values about food.”

Image: Evan Buggle Aiming for zero waste The soups of Goodly Foods are 100 % plant based and prepared with few ingredients. Product Development Chef Karen Barnaby, is the mastermind behind the soup’s recipes: “She is a sustainability cook who figures out ways to use the whole vegetable, including pits and skins”, says Schuurman Hess. “We’re aiming for a zero waste policy when it comes to using our surplus foods. Recyclable and compostable packaging are a next step.”

People, planet and profit

In partnership with Yuri Fulmer of Fulmer & Company and with the help of a substantial grant from the Walmart Foundation, Goodly Foods is off to a good start. Registered as a social enterprise that offers employment to individuals who experience barriers to enter the work place, the company is aiming to become an organization focused on People, Planet & Profit.

Schuurman Hess: “Many similar initiatives remain small because of their not for profit or society status. We hope to become a big brand that can help these smaller companies grow so we can combine forces and reduce the food waste problem together.”

Link with the Netherlands

Dutch Heritage

Goodly Foods began as a unique initiative led by the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Fulmer Capital Partners. Dutch CEO Aart Schuurman Hess immigrated to Canada in 2007.

Goodly Foods began as a unique initiative led by the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Fulmer Capital Partners. Dutch CEO Aart Schuurman Hess immigrated to Canada in 2007. Kliekendag

Goodly is based on the simple idea of “kliekendag” using leftover or surplus ingredients to make delicious soups. You never throw away good food; you can always make something out of it!

More on Dutch-Canadian collaboration in B.C.?

In the brochure that you can download below, you will find a number of examples of innovative companies in British Columbia, with strong connections to the Netherlands. We hope to see many more of these strong collaborations and are keen to support more innovators.

If you are interested to learn more, please connect with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver at van-ez@minbuza.nl or contact the Economic Affairs teams in Ottawa and Toronto.