Apply for a passport or ID card in Christchurch on 3 October 2023

The consular team from the Dutch embassy in Wellington will be visiting Christchurch on 3 October 2023 where you will be able to apply for a Dutch passport or ID card and activate your DigiD.

Making an appointment for passport applications

Passport

Make an appointment using our online appointment system.

Choose the category 'Passport – ID-card in Christchurch' .

. Make a separate appointment for each person.

If you get below notification, click to go to the next month

Then select 3 October

If you get the notification 'no time slots available', this means the maximum number of appointments has been reached.

If you require assistance, please email wel-ca@minbuza.nl

DigiD activation code

You can pick up your DigiD activation code without an appointment between 12.00 and 15.00 hours.

Required documents

Passport and ID card

Create a personal checklist for each person on the page Applying for a Dutch passport or identity card if you live in New Zealand | Netherlands Worldwide. The checklist will tell you which documents you need to bring to the appointment. All applicants need to be present on the day.

DigiD activation code

Apply for DigiD on DigiD.nl. You'll then receive a collection code by email and SMS. You'll need this code to collect your activation code. Read more about applying for DigiD on the page How do I apply for DigiD from abroad? | Netherlands Worldwide.

Payment

Pay in person when you submit your passport or ID card application. Payment can be made by Eftpos, Mastercard or Visa. See the overview of consular fees in New Zealand for information on the costs of a passport or ID card. *Please note there is an additional surcharge for this service.

Photos

The photo used for a passport or ID card must meet certain requirements. Read more about these requirements and where you can have the photograph taken.

In Christchurch, we recommend the following photographers:

https://www.photo.co.nz/about-us/contact-location-and-opening-hours/

or

https://nzcamera.co.nz/contact-us

Location

The consular session will take place at:

Logie 613: the NCRE boardroom

6th floor, James Logie Building

University of Canterbury

https://goo.gl/maps/gr7xZKandXbyMHxs5