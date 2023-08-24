Applying for a Dutch passport or ID card in Izmir

Good news for Dutch citizens in and around Izmir!

From 29th August 2023 it is possible to apply for a Dutch passport or ID card in Izmir, at the office of our external service provider VFS Global.

You can only apply for a passport or ID card at VFS if you are in possession of a valid Dutch travel document at the time of the appointment. It must therefore not have expired on that day.

Please note that VFS Global, unlike the Embassy and Consulate General, charges € 18.60 service costs for processing a passport or ID card application.

VFS has opened the appointment system: Apply for Dutch Passport or ID Card | vfsglobal