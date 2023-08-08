A Commemoration of the Cessation of the Second World War at the Netherlands War Cemeteries in Jakarta and Surabaya

Image: © Ereveld

Announcement

To all concerned with humanity

COMMEMORATION

On Tuesday 15 August 2023 we will commemorate the cessation* of the Second World War in Asia in:

Jakarta

Wreath laying ceremony: 10:30-11:00 AM (welcome at 10:00 AM)

Netherlands Defense Attaché Col. Norbert Moerkens, will attend a wreath laying ceremony open to the public**. Wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, The Netherlands Foundation “National Remembrance 15 August 1945” and the Netherlands War Graves Foundation.

Wreath laying ceremony: 05:00-06:00 PM (welcome at 04:30 PM)

The commemoration will start in the Simultaankerk with speeches from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and youth representatives. Amongst others, wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Ministry of Defense, The Netherlands Foundation “National Remembrance 15 August 1945” and the Netherlands War Graves Foundation at the Vlaggenmonument in commemoration of all the victims of violence of the war. Please register yourself via d.a.winarni@ogs.or.id. (please note that the Dutch broadcasting association “EO” will make recordings of the commemoration).

Surabaya

Ceremony 09:00-10:00 AM (gathering at the Pendopo at 08:30 AM).

Honorary Consul Ms. Lily Jessica Tjokrosetio welcomes the public for a commemoration and wreath laying ceremony. Wreaths will be laid, amongst others, on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, The Netherlands Foundation “National Remembrance 15 August 1945” and the Netherlands War Graves Foundation. The commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Karel Doorman Monument.

Your presence will be highly appreciated. We warmly encourage you to bring along your younger family members.

Lambert Grijns

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN

Colonel Norbert Moerkens MA

Defence Attaché for Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand

* The formal end of the Second World War was concluded with the Surrender Ceremony on the USS Missouri on 2 September 1945.

** The Netherlands Embassy yearly rotates its presence between the Erevelden of Ancol, Pandu, Leuwigajah, Kalibanteng, Candi and Kembang Kuning.