The Netherlands and UNDP strengthen collaboration to accelerate Circular Economy in Viet Nam's private sector

Ha Noi, 20th July 2023 – The Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have reinforced their partnership with a shared commitment to driving the acceleration of the circular economy in Viet Nam's private sector. The signing ceremony signifies the launching of an innovative project entitled "Accelerate Circular Economy for Business" (ACE-Biz).

The ACE-Biz project aims to contribute to Viet Nam’s low-carbon and circular development, by transforming business, through formulating circular guidelines, delivering capacity-building program and fostering technology transfer, and demonstrating the certification scheme to promote exchanges of secondary materials and reusable goods through an online marketplace. The project will be jointly implemented by government bodies, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the private sector partners and academia, from both Viet Nam and the Netherlands, Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park, NX Filtration Company and Saxion University of Applied Sciences.

The new project will facilitate the development of comprehensive technical guidelines, enabling enterprises to integrate circular design principles and adopt circular industrial wastewater model. These guidelines will serve as practical frameworks to ensure sustainable and efficient recycling activities within businesses.

Furthermore, the project will offer tailored capacity-building programs, equipping Vietnamese businesses with the knowledge and skills to demonstrate green production methods and reduce environmental pollution through circular economy practices. The collaboration aims to drive tangible change and establish a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth by nurturing a network of circular economy champions in the private sector.

A significant demonstration component of the project involves establishing a close – loop model for circular industrial wastewater. This model will showcase the economic viability of circular industrial wastewater treatment, inspiring and encouraging the adoption of similar models in other regions and industries.

The collaborative efforts of the Netherlands Embassy and UNDP will contribute to the achievement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG13 (Climate Action). The partnership aims to create a safer and cleaner environment by promoting circular economy principles while fostering sustainable and inclusive economic development.

"The strengthened collaboration between the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and UNDP underscores our shared commitment to driving the acceleration of circular economy practices in Viet Nam's private sector," stated Mr. Kees van Baar, the Netherlands Ambassador to Viet Nam. "Together, we will leverage our expertise, resources, and networks to support Vietnamese businesses in transitioning towards a more sustainable and circular economy, thereby contributing to a greener future."

"UNDP is proud to reinforce its partnership with the Embassy of the Netherlands in advancing the circular economy agenda in Viet Nam's private sector," said Ms. Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Viet Nam. "By combining our knowledge and experience, we can drive transformative change and empower businesses to adopt sustainable practices, leading to a more resilient and prosperous future for Viet Nam."

The ACE-Biz project represents a crucial step toward realizing Viet Nam's vision of a circular economy. Building upon the success of the Capacity Building Program for Enterprises implemented last year, which trained over 104 businesses and led to seven businesses formulating plans to transition/adopt circular business models, the project will address the identified gaps, limitations, and practical needs of Vietnamese enterprises.