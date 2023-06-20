Visit of the Dutch Director General for Consular and Visa Policy to Türkiye

From 19-22 June Dirk Jan Nieuwenhuis, Director General for Consular and Visa Policy of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited Ankara for consultations with his counterpart H.E. Nurdan Altuntaş, Director General for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

The delegations touched on measures taken to expediate the visa application process, as well as a wide range of other topics such as asylum, migration and consular assistance and services to overseas citizens.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, a global surge in visa applications led to a demand for visa that initially outweighed the capacity to efficiently handle the number of requests. This issue, although not unique for the Netherlands, regrettably affected travelers from Türkiye and other countries who require a visa to enter the Schengen area. In an effort to return to regularity in our visa process, the resolution of underlying practical problems, such as staff capacity and IT challenges, has since been made a priority. Also, applications from Türkiye and other countries with longer waiting times have been prioritized.

As a result, waiting times have been reduced significantly. In no way has this been a political matter.

The highest number of short-stay visa applications for the Netherlands worldwide come from Türkiye: in 2022 38.290 visa were granted. In 2023 we expect approximately 90.000 applications. Currently the average time to get a visa appointment is approximately 5,5 weeks, while in the recent past this has been 7-8 weeks. The waiting time fluctuates with the seasons (longer in summer than in winter). Decision-making is normally done within 15 days.