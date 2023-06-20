Viet Nam's Aquaculture mission to the Netherlands

From 19-23 June 2023, a delegation from Viet Nam including representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), some provinces in the Mekong Delta, VINAFIS, VASEP and companies active in the aquaculture sector... pay a working visit to the Netherlands. The mission is organised by the Netherlands Embassy in Hanoi, aims at exchanging knowledge and innovations and exploring investment opportunities for business cooperation in the aquaculture sector.

Image: © Embassy in Hanoi

The Vietnamese delegates have meetings with representatives of the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. In the programme, there are a number of site-visits to some Dutch companies to see high-tech and nature-based aquaculture innovations such as mangrove restoration for aquatic breeds, the use of local mealworms in sustainable fish farming, as well as processing technologies. The delegates also explore investment capital opportunities with Invest International and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and learn more about the aquaculture markets during meetings and discussions with seafood retailers and wholesalers. A panel discussion amongst Vietnamese and Dutch academia and applied sciences universities on sustainable aquaculture development will take place later in the week.

The delegation will visit and learn about the Campus@Sea, which is a hub connecting initiatives, a meeting place for businesses, authorities, research institutes and social organisations to share knowledge and initiatives as well as conduct policy dialogues, all aimed at facilitating multi use of the sea. This model is relevant to Viet Nam’s strategy of shifting towards a multi-value integrated agriculture.

In 2023, Viet Nam and the Netherlands jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Aquaculture sector plays a significant role in the two countries' trade and investment relation. This visit is one of the impactful activities to celebrate this special relationship.