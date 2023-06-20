Update on Nuffic Certificate for Chinese Applicants

Recently, the Dutch Immigration Service (IND) has decided that a Nuffic Certificate is no longer mandatory for Chinese students applying for a MVV visa in the Netherlands. Therefore, it is no longer necessary to apply to Nuffic for this document and submit as part of your visa application.

On the website of Nuffic you can find the relevant information about studying in the Netherlands with a foreign diploma: Studying in the Netherlands with a foreign diploma | Nuffic. And this page will tell you more about how you can compare your Chinese diploma to a Dutch diploma: China | Nuffic

For more information about your visa application, please contact the visa office or international office of the Dutch higher education institute you wish to enroll at.