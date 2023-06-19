Dutch start-up delegation attends Collision Conference

14 promising Dutch tech start-ups will participate in a trade mission to Toronto from June 26 to June 30, 2023. The trade mission includes participation at Collision Conference 2023, North-America’s fastest growing tech conference, that takes place from June 26 to June 29. The municipalities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam and representatives from the four technical universities in the Netherlands are part of the delegation as well.

The start-up delegation consists of fast-growing tech companies that are exploring the possibilities to expand their business to North America. The start-ups offer different products and services, but the majority focuses on med tech, deep tech and artificial intelligence. The goal of the trade mission is to support the international growth plans of promising Dutch start-ups. The mission is organized by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) together with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Toronto.

Why Toronto?

Toronto is a fast-growing vibrant tech hub for both established companies and startups. The Big Five – Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft – have offices in the city, and so do countless startups. This has made Toronto a magnet for talent and capital. Currently, more than 80,000 people work in Toronto’s tech sector. The region’s universities also have a strong tech focus and the birth ground of highly regarded experts such as the AI Godfather Geoffrey Hinton from the University of Toronto. Scientists are also looking to connect with the private sector, and those public-private partnerships have proven successful.

The programme

During the trade mission, the start-up companies will attend Collision Conference, meet investors and other relevant stakeholders, join networking sessions, participate in panel discussions, pitch training and several side events. A panel discussion on ethical artificial intelligence applied to healthcare, organized by the Consulate General of the Netherlands, will take place on Tuesday 27 June, with speakers from Canada and the Netherlands.

Netherlands booth: NL Lounge

During Collision Conference, the main hub for the delegation is the Netherlands pavilion, the NL Lounge (location E275). At the pavilion, more information is available on doing business in the Netherlands and the Dutch tech ecosystem. Visitors of Collision Conference are welcome to drop by at the NL Lounge for networking opportunities (and free coffee :).

Participants

A selection of four out of the 14 Dutch participants in the tech trade mission: TrooID, Addoptics, Artistotle Cognitive Technologies and Moovd. For the full list of participants, please visit nlatcollision.nl.

TrooID is a movement and service that aims to give individuals control over their personal data. In the current internet landscape, a small group of large companies known as the Big Five profit from collecting and selling data on individuals. TrooIDs seeks to change this by allowing individuals to own and manage their own data, and to share and monetize it according to their own preferences. This will shift the balance of power from large corporations to internet users, contributing to a more free and equitable society.

Addoptics is a pioneering company in the augmented reality (AR) space, committed to making AR technology accessible to the masses by revolutionizing the manufacturing of prescription lenses. With their groundbreaking, patented technology, they are bridging the gap between the world of AR and the millions of people who rely on corrective eyewear. At Addoptics, their mission is to empower people with visual impairments to fully engage with the digital revolution, democratizing access to AR technology and opening up new possibilities for personal and professional growth. By making AR glasses more inclusive and accessible, they are shaping the future of augmented reality and redefining what's possible in the world of visual technology.

Aristotle Cognitive Technologies helps people develop cognitive abilities like inhibitory control, anticipation, and working memory. This, in turn, empowers people's personal as well as professional daily functioning, improves social participation, and enhances quality of life. Aristotle's software products stand out for their effectivity, due to a smart combination of dual tasking, involvement of trainers, AI-technology and use of data. Aristotle strives for independent proof of this effectivity by renowned research institutions.

Moovd bridges the gap in mental health care by providing next generation treatment. WeMind Pro, the AI assistant revolutionizing the field of professional treatment. With WeMind, professionals can now experience unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness in their work, while leaving behind any doubts or uncertainties about the outcome of their treatments. And with the process of structural reimbursement already underway in the Netherlands, WeMind is poised to bring its transformative power to the global stage.

Additional information

For additional information, please visit www.NLatCollision.nl or contact the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Toronto via communications officer Fleur Horbach (fleur.horbach@minbuza.nl).