Law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek newest partner of Holland in the Valley and ScaleNL

De Brauw, one of the leading law firms in the Netherlands, joins Holland in the Valley as its eighth corporate partner.

In addition, De Brauw also partners with ScaleNL, the accelerator for Dutch startups that want to scale into the US. De Brauw partners Jaap Barneveld and Arne Grimme signed the partnership with Michael Dooijes, Startup Liaison at the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco at De Brauw's headquarters in Amsterdam. De Brauw will provide Dutch startups and scale-ups with legal advice.

Jaap Barneveld, partner at De Brauw, has been a driving force behind the partnership: "The Bay Area offers an unmatched environment for Dutch tech entrepreneurs to amplify their impact. This partnership allows us to offer our experience in handling the legal complexities of scaling and funding a Dutch business to these budding tech companies. We look forward to becoming part of those endeavors and help these entrepreneurs where we can."

Consul General Dirk Janssen: “I am proud that De Brauw is becoming one of Holland in the Valley’s partners. Dutch entrepreneurs can get lost in complex legal implications that come with doing business internationally. De Brauw will relieve some of that burden, while getting access to a variety of promising Dutch startups. I’m looking forward to a strong and successful partnership.”

De Brauw is known as the leading international law firm in the Netherlands. Founded in 1871, their offices in five countries offer high-end legal advice in corporate transactions, disputes and regulatory enforcement. From its headquarters in Amsterdam, it ensures global coverage through local offices abroad, its network of Best Friends firms, and long-standing relationships with top-tier law firms abroad.

The Holland in the Valley network, a collaboration of Dutch businesses, research institutions and government, supports startups and scale-ups from the Netherlands for a soft landing in the US, by facilitating collaborations between the Bay Area and the Dutch ecosystem.

The ScaleNL Accelerator, a partnership between Dutch and American entrepreneurs and the Dutch consulates in the Unites States, provides a 12-week accelerator program for selected Dutch startups that want to grow in the US.