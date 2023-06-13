Interview with Jan-Erik Rask, Honorary Consul in the Åland Islands

In this series we interview the Honorary Consuls of the Dutch Honorary Consulates in Finland. This time we interviewed Jan-Erik Rask. He represents the Netherlands in the Åland Islands.

Image: Frida Lönnroos Photography

You have been a Honorary Consul (=HC) to the Netherlands since the late eighties, for more than 35 years! How did you end up being a HC?

When the previous HC, Edgar Erikson, retired, he contacted me and asked whether I would be interested to take over the position of being a HC in the Åland Islands. I was honored and I was certainly interested. Edgar suggested me as his successor to the ambassador and so it happened that I became the Honorary Consul for the Netherlands.



Edgar Erikson -the son of Gustav Erikson, a former shipyard owner- was married to a Dutch woman. Usually a HC has a certain link with the Netherlands.

Erik-Jan, what is your link to/with the Netherlands?

My mother is from the Netherlands. She moved from the Netherlands to Finland to work as a secretary at the Netherlands embassy in Helsinki. She met her Finnish husband there. Her name was Allegonda Brak. She changed her name to Gun Rask when she got married. Later on they moved to Åland and that’s where they settled down and started their family. And that’s where I am born and raised.



As a post graduate student I lived one year in the Netherlands taking part in a scholarship course named European Integration. During that year I lived with Dutch students in Amsterdam Noord which was a great way to improve my Dutch language.

How did your career go; where did you work?

When I became the HC for the Netherlands I just joined the Ålands Sparbank which, after some mergers, later changed into Nordea bank. I have worked there as a Branche Manager for more than 30 years. I was specialized in corporate finance.



A few years ago I was asked to join the Åland Chamber of Commerce to become the Managing Director. The plan was to do this for a couple of years and then start my own business. And so it went. Since the beginning of 2023 I stepped down from my duties at the Chamber of Commerce and I started my own consultancy firm.

That sounds interesting. What exactly do you do at your consultancy firm?

Most of my projects are related to helping companies to find succession for their company. During my time at the bank, and also later in my work at the Chamber of Commerce, I noticed that it is often a challenge for a company to find succession. I help with that process.



In addition to that I am a lecturer and I give lectures and courses for the Chamber of Commerce.



In the future I also would like to be involved in organizing sports tournaments. Attracting sports clubs and fans coming to the Åland Islands for example for training camps etc. This kind of activities are boosting the local business life and the economy.

So, lets’ talk a bit more about your task as a Honorary Consul. What kind of Dutch connections/business opportunities have you seen during your time as a HC?

It has changed quite a lot over the years. In the earlier years it was for example related to the shipping industry. Dutch ships came to the island and needed help with documentation. At the moment I see a lot of interest in topics related to the energy transition, especially offshore wind power. This is a very ‘hot topic’ at the moment. There is a lot of trade going on between Finland, the Åland Islands and the Netherlands but Dutch companies don’t have a physical presence on Åland.

What kind of tasks does a HC have?

In the old days a HC needed to be able to issue passports. These times are history. When the biometric travel documents were introduced things changed and nowadays applying for travel documents can only be done at the Netherlands Embassy in Helsinki. Or in the Netherlands at Schiphol and several ‘grensgemeenten’.



I have been involved in finding business partners for import / export between the Åland Islands and the Netherlands. On a general level it is about finding connections between Finland and the Netherlands and facilitate when needed.



For example I represent the Netherlands when there are international delegations coming to the island or when there are activities going on with a link to the Netherlands.

Can you tell us something more about Åland?

Åland has 30.000 inhabitants. More people are warmly welcome! The public sector can serve the double amount. Especially in the summer time we need more workforce for restaurants and hotels.



The number of Dutch people living on the island is not very big. My estimate is approx 10-20 people.



In the summertime there are usually quite many Dutch tourists. With caravans, sailing boats. When I hear them speaking Dutch in the shop or on the street I always say ‘hallo’ and tell them to reach out to to me in case they need anything.



In the past years there have been a few Dutch football players playing at the local team, IFK Mariehamn. IFK plays in the highest divison in Finland.



The Netherlands is close to my heart and I am proud that I am the Honorary Consul for the Netherlands!

Information

Here you can read more about the role of an Honorary Consul: https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2022/03/22/what-is-an-honorary-consul



An overview of Dutch Honorary Consulates in Finland: https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/your-country-and-the-netherlands/finland/about-us/honorary-consuls