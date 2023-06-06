Dutch Passport Services Return to Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA - Dutch citizens in Los Angeles and Southern California can now enjoy the convenience of renewing their passports locally.

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands announces that effective June 27, 2023, passport services will be available in partnership with VFS Global at their Beverly Hills office.

VFS Global has already launched its appointment system. The first available appointments are from June 27 onwards. Dutch citizens can conveniently schedule appointments through Netherlands Worldwide or go directly to VFS Global.

With this development, Dutch nationals in the region will no longer need to travel to the consulate in San Francisco to apply for or renew passports and ID-cards. VFS Global has already opened its appointment system today.

Over the years, the strong desire for local passport services has been voiced by numerous Dutch nationals in Southern California.

Honorary Consul Reinout Oerlemans, who represents the Dutch government in LA, is thrilled with the development: "This passport service in Los Angeles fulfills the long-standing wish of Dutch citizens for local passport services. The Dutch government is committed to constant innovation and improvement of services for Dutch citizens abroad. Now, thousands of Dutch citizens in Los Angeles and Southern California can save valuable time and money, while contributing to a greener environment through reduced flights."

The reintroduction of passport services in Los Angeles means another milestone in the growing relations between the Netherlands and LA, including: the opening of the Netherlands Business Support Office in 2020, the successful organization of several Pop-Up Consulates, and the collaborative efforts towards the upcoming Olympic Games in 2028.

For Dirk Janssen, Consul General of the Netherlands in San Francisco, the opening means one of the highlights of his posting: "We are thrilled to bring passport services back to Los Angeles, making life easier for many Dutch nationals. This service strengthens the strong relations between the Netherlands and this vibrant city. The Netherlands and Southern California have much to offer each other, particularly in areas such as sustainability, creative industries, and innovation. I’m looking forward to the years ahead, where we will continue to strengthen our business ties and promote bilateral relations."

For the latest information on passport applications or traveling to the Netherlands, please visit NetherlandsWorldwide.nl.

About the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Consulate General in San Francisco represents the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the western part of the United States. The strong economic ties between the US and the Netherlands support over 825,000 American jobs, with more than 130,000 of them on the west coast. The consulate offers support to Dutch companies conducting business in the US and provides consular services to Dutch nationals. In Los Angeles, the consulate is represented by the Honorary Consul and the Netherlands Business Support Office.

For further information, please contact: Mr. Sietze Vermeulen, spokesperson, Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Email: sietze.vermeulen@minbuza.nl Phone: +1 451 866 5572