Vacancy: Consular/General Affairs Officer

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Amman, Jordan is looking for a Consular/General Affairs Officer with 3 -5 years of relevant experience. Interested? Please send us your CV and cover letter by Monday 12 June (applications that are missing either the CV or cover letter will not be considered). Please note, only short-listed candidates will receive a reply. More information on how to submit your application is mentioned below.

A | Basic Information

A1) Job title Consular/general affairs officer Service component/post Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN), Amman, Jordan Job level 06 Number of working hours/week 37.5

A2) Introduction

The consular/general affairs officer is primarily responsible for providing consular services - those that are still dealt with by the mission (mainly front office matters) - as well as (logistical) support in the general affairs department.

In the field of consular affairs the officer’s duties mainly consist of performing front office activities related to consular services (telephone, visa and passport applications, legalisations, interviews, consular statements, consular mailbox). The officer is accountable to the Operational Manager for the accuracy of the information provided and the correct application and implementation of the legislation, procedures and instructions in force. Relevant legislation, instructions and guidelines are important to perform duties properly.

The officer receives and checks visa applications, registers the applications in the system and submits it to the back office in the Netherlands. Visa stickers are printed daily. Communication with the external provider (VFS) on passport applications and time slots takes place continuously. Furthermore, passport applications, requests for legalisation of documents and consular statements are received and handled according to the regulations.

General affairs responsibilities largely relate to internal administration matters, logistics for (regional) staff and attaches plus incoming visitors and delegations (hotel reservations, transportation), receiving visitors to the embassy, and finances (including accounting for the remittance of consular fees and administering the consular cash box).

The officer submits remittance of consular invoices after being processed in the e-payment system and being initialled (to confirm contract performance) by the deputy Operational Manager.

B | Tasks and Responsibilities

B1) Tasks

B1.1) General support in the field of internal administrative matters, accommodation and financial administration

Checking and follow up on fellowship applications – advising applicants and maintaining relations with related entities – guidelines will be provided by the embassy management;

All switchboard duties, incoming and outgoing calls in line with the telephone policy – back up senior consular officer on telephone communications;

Management of main switchboard systems;

Monitoring AMM inbox with regards to visits and meetings at the chancery;

Deputizing Administrative Officer concerning hotel and flights bookings as part of logistical support to the (regional) embassy staff, attaches and visitors, maintaining contacts with hotels and airlines;

B1.2) Consular services

Handling and processing visa applications;

Management of tableau to generate visa stats – sharing them with other EU member states;

Carrying out an initial assessment of applications for travel documents, visas and authorisations for temporary stay for compliance with statutory requirements, and checking whether the accompanying documents are complete and accurate;

Carrying out an initial assessment of legalizations – interviewing clients in respect to legalization assessment of documents;

providing staff posted abroad and local staff with background and other consular information and giving them guidelines and advice (orally and in writing) on various regulations, laws, policy and other measures, etc.

Handling and drafting of consular statements for Dutch nationals;

checking the documentation accompanying applications, and submitting complete applications to the back office;

Assessing the importance and urgency of incoming correspondence in the AMM-CA inbox and, on his/her own initiative and at his/her own discretion, appending information that is needed in order to deal with it;

keeping consular records by creating, organising, storing, and maintaining physical files and documents.

Maintaining the email network of Dutch citizens in accordance with privacy regulations and informing them if needed on behalf of the embassy’s management. Updating of database(s) of the Dutch community in Jordan in accordance with privacy regulations.

B2) Framework

The consular/general affairs officer is accountable to the Operational Manager for the progress and quality of internal administrative matters, accommodation, financial administration and consular services.

Ministerial administrative and procedural implementing regulations relating to internal management apply.

B3) Contacts

with the (Deputy) Operational Manager and management staff, on the planning and completion of work;

with third parties, to obtain and provide information on the nature and progress of the administrative handling of cases;

With VFS concerning visa applications and time slots;

With Immigration Liaison Officer on complex visa files;

with ministerial and interministerial bodies/institutions (including the Consular Affairs and Migration Policy Department (DCV) and the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND)), to provide or obtain further information;

With fellowship students for their applications;

With representatives from hotel and airline companies;

C | Requirements for the Position

C1) Knowledge and Skill Requirements

Knowledge of applicable legislation, internal clerical procedures, work instructions and formal rules on competence and procedures, as well as the organisation’s duties, structure and way of working;

knowledge of general principles of policy concerning migration and consular affairs;

skill in creating and keeping files;

skill in providing information on implementing legislation and procedures;

knowledge of the relevant computerised and other systems, including, NVIS, application devices and Gemeentelijke Basis Administratie and skill in using them;

skill in drawing up schedules, rosters, etc.;

skill in drawing up work schedules;

social and communication skills;

Customer oriented, incorruptible and stress resistant;

Feeling for fraud detection, both technical (documents) as well as on human level;

C2) Competences

Accurate

Customer oriented

Service minded

Integrity

Stress resistant

C3) Level of Education/ Additional Training and Knowledge

Level of education: secondary vocational level

3-5 years of relevant experience is required

Fluency in English and Arabic (oral and written)

D | Work Environment

The Dutch embassy consists of a diverse team that values professionalism. This includes team spirit, working together, keeping promises, agreements and deadlines, one team-mentality, working hard, devotion and respect for each other and for integrity.

The team consists of 40 employees (including expats, local staff and interns). The General and Consular Affairs department comprises 13 employees in total.

E | Staff Member Profile

Open and communicative personality. Willing to do more than is expected from the employee. Client oriented, pro-active, used to take initiatives and has the self-confidence to come with suggestions. Team worker, able to solve immediate problems without assistance of the superior.

F | Career Stream

Administrative - consular

G | How to Apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your cover letter and CV to AMM-recruiting@minbuza.nl.

Deadline for applications Monday 12 June, 2023.