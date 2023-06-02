One Year After the Adoption of the Sexual Violence Bill

Over a year ago, on April 12, 2022, a significant milestone was reached in Indonesia's ongoing battle against sexual violence—the adoption of the long-awaited Sexual Violence Bill (UU TPKS). This landmark legislation was a reason for celebration, reflecting the country's commitment to eliminating sexual violence and protecting its citizens. However, as we reflect on the progress made since then, it becomes evident that the real potential for positive change lies in the effective implementation of this bill.

To shed light on the current state of affairs, the Embassy in collaboration with the Public Virtue Research Institute recently hosted the third AE Priyono Democracy Forum on the topic of UU TPKS, providing a space for thought-provoking discussion for students and young professionals. The event aimed to examine the bill's implementation and its impact thus far. Distinguished speakers, including the deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights and the National Commissioner on Violence against Women, shared their insights with the attendees. H.E. Ambassador Lambert Grijns, in his opening speech, set the tone for the discussion by highlighting its significance: "Today's discussion is very relevant and important. There needs to be a space to discuss the real meaning of the UU TPKS and how this law can really have a positive impact".

During the discussion, several obstacles to effective implementation were identified. Lack of funds, ambiguity in the bill's language, limited information and awareness regarding reporting procedures, victim-blaming and moralistic attitudes, and a deficiency in gender-sensitivity among law implementers and judges were among the key challenges highlighted. Additionally, the risks associated with online sexual violence were discussed, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions in this digital era. Amidst these obstacles, a glimmer of hope emerged as students and young professionals passionately pledged their support for a more inclusive approach. They called for a bottom-up strategy that involves communities at the grassroots level and encourages the active participation of religious organizations in finding solutions. Recognizing the pivotal role of education, they emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the general public, empowering potential victims, and fostering a culture of empathy and support.

While the journey towards eradicating sexual violence is far from over, this gathering of minds served as a reminder of the determination and resilience to overcome the existing barriers and achieve meaningful change.

The next AE Priyono Democracy Forum ‘Quo Vadis Legal Protection for Pro-Democracy Defenders’ will take place on 13 June. Keep an eye on our social media for the registration opening.