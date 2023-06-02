A Note from Timor El Dardiry

The Netherlands and ASEAN: reliable friends, natural partners What does a nation of almost 18 million people have to offer to a regional bloc of ten countries, home to over 600 million people? Quite a lot, as it tuns out!

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is headquartered in Jakarta, and part of the work of the Dutch Embassy is to foster ties with this regional grouping. Having celebrated its 55th birthday last year, ASEAN is more relevant to us than ever before. It is central to maintaining prosperity, peace, and security in the Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN has some of the highest rates of economic growth in the world. Over 30% of global maritime trade passes through the South China Sea, where half the club’s members have borders. Impressive, isn’t it? Indonesia is this year’s chair, and it has chosen a fitting tagline: “ASEAN matters, epicentrum of growth.”

It certainly matters to the Netherlands. Last year, our country joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. It means that the Netherlands and ASEAN officially became friends.

This year, working closely with Indonesia, we hope to elevate that friendship to an even closer partnership.

Because we are convinced that the Netherlands also matters to ASEAN. We have a lot to offer one another. Did you know that our country is the European Union’s biggest investor in the ASEAN region? Or that each year, over 3.000 students from ASEAN member states study in the Netherlands?

Besides our universities, the Netherlands is home to many other “Centers of Excellence”: knowledge institutes that are of particular interest to countries in Southeast Asia. For example, each year the renowned Clingendael Institute for International Relations trains over 40 diplomats from the ASEAN Secretariat and ASEAN member states.

Finally, we share a similar outlook on international relations. Growing rivalry between major powers leads to increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, including Southeast Asia. Neither ASEAN nor the Netherlands stand to gain from a world in which “might makes right”. One could say that the commitment to international law and multilateralism is part of the shared DNA of our nations. Promoting the international legal order is even enshrined in the Dutch Constitution: article 90 makes this a duty of the Dutch government.

These are all reasons why the Netherlands and ASEAN can rely on each other in a tumultuous world. Not just as friends, but as partners. In 2023 and for many years to come.

Best regards,

Timor El Dardiry

Deputy for ASEAN & Deputy Head of the Political Department at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Indonesia