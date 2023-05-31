Netherlands Pop-Up Consulate in Phoenix

The Netherlands is coming to Phoenix this week with a pop-up consulate to strengthen the business ties between Arizona and the Dutch business community.

The team from the Dutch consulate in San Francisco will work from Phoenix for three days to connect on topics such as semiconductors, life sciences & health, and trade.

Consul General Dirk Janssen and his team will meet with Phoenix officials and businesses to discuss business opportunities and innovation, but also education and talent development.

During this week, there will also be the opportunity for Dutch nationals to renew passports in Phoenix.

The Netherlands, small in population but large in foreign investment in the United States, is a European hub for tech and the circular economy, but also for outdoors and apparel.

Arizona exports more than $805 million worth of goods to the Netherlands, which supports more than 13,500 jobs in the state. In 2021, Dutch-US economic ties supported an estimated 955,000 American jobs.

Consul General Dirk Janssen: “The Netherlands and Phoenix share a passion for innovation and sustainability. Dutch companies as ASML, NXP, Arcadis and ASM are all represented in Arizona. Add that more than 100,000 people in Arizona are of Dutch descent and you see why the Netherlands and the Grand Canyon State share a strong bond. I’m looking forward to strengthening this friendship during my visit to the Phoenix area.”

The chips industry gets special attention during this visit, says Honorary Consul Odette Bakker, who represents the Netherlands in Phoenix: “They call Arizona the ‘semiconductor desert.’ It has become the hub for the semiconductor industry in the US, as the Netherlands has been in Europe. More than 110 chip related companies call Arizona home, employing thousands of Arizonans. This offers many opportunities for the Netherlands and its strong semiconductor industry to seek partnerships and exchange knowledge and expertise. I’m looking forward connecting Dutch and American companies.”

For details, please contact Mr. Sietze Vermeulen, Consulate General of the Netherlands, at sietze.vermeulen@minbuza.nl or +1 415-866-5572