Job Vacancy Policy officer Food Security and Agriculture

The Embassy of the Netherlands is looking for a policy officer for food security. Food and nutrition security is one of the pillars of the Dutch development cooperation in Uganda, with focus on smallholder farming and enhancing resilience against market failure and climate change.

The policy officer will be part of the food and nutrition security cluster, which is part of the development staff of the embassy. The Netherlands is a longstanding development partner of Uganda, active in food security/agriculture, private sector development, rule of law, sexual and reproductive health and right, and the refugee response. Climate, gender, human rights and attention for youth are cross cutting themes.

Are you that Ugandan expert with at least 8 years experience in agriculture and food security? Please click here for the job profile.

You can apply by sending your resume and letter to kam@minbuza.nl until Friday 2nd of June. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.