The Netherlands celebrates King's Day in a special year

On 27 April, the Netherlands celebrates the birthday of His Majesty King Willem Alexander. This year, Vietnam and the Netherlands celebrate 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. On this special occasion, Ambassador Kees van Baar writes an OpEd to Viet Nam's news media.

On the occasion of King's Day and the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands, it is my pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to the people of Việt Nam.

Image: © Embassy in Hanoi

As the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vietnam, I am proud to celebrate my first King’s Day in beautiful Việt Nam. The fact that we celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations between our countries makes it even more special.

King's Day is a national holiday in the Netherlands that marks the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. This day is an opportunity for us to stand united in all our diversity and to reflect on the fundamental values that unite us as a nation.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as conflicts in other parts of the world, are a reminder that we should never take our fundamental freedoms for granted. The Netherlands continues to stand with Ukraine and remains deeply committed to protecting and promoting fundamental freedoms all over the world.

One of the ways to ensure fundamental freedoms are protected is by strengthening the international rules-based order and stand united against countries that wish to undermine it. Our countries are both shaped by our geographical locations: at the sea, with rivers dominating the landscape, and with bigger, more powerful neighbors. This has also shaped our countries’ identities: we are both open, outward-looking, enterprising. We share an interest in a strong international order in which no country acts with impunity. And, both Việt Nam and the Netherlands benefit from open seas and open markets.

Our geographical similarities are also the reason that our strategic partnership in the field of water management and climate adaptation is at the heart of our bilateral relationship. Most of our work in this particularly focuses on the Mekong Delta, where we also work closely together with Việt Nam in the field of agriculture.

It is remarkable to see how much the relationship between our countries has grown. Over the past five decades, our two countries have built a strong partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. It has evolved from a partnership on the basis of development cooperation to a partnership in which trade and investment play a key role.

The Netherlands currently is the largest European investor in Việt Nam and the number one export destination of Việt Nam in the EU. The export numbers grew from 7 billion Euro in 2021 to 10 billion Euro in 2022. There is a lot of interest from Dutch businesses in Việt Nam, as evidenced by the many trade missions making their way here. Việt Nam can capitalize on the supply chain diversification in the region to further boost foreign direct investment. For that to happen, it is crucial that investor confidence is high and that government agencies disburse all of their planned funds, especially in important areas such as infrastructure.

The next 50 years will bring unprecedented challenges, most notably related to climate change. They will impact the entire world, and Viet Nam and the Netherlands are no exceptions. As a partner of Việt Nam, the Netherlands welcomes Việt Nam’s green ambitions and its commitment to become carbon neutral in 2050. We remain committed to supporting Việt Nam in its green transition together with Dutch businesses and investors.

As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow and flourish. Our governments, businesses and people enjoy excellent relations and are united in their desire for a sustainable and inclusive world. Together, we can build a brighter future for our people and for generations to come.

On behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, I wish the people of Vietnam a happy King's Day and a prosperous future.

Thank you for your friendship and partnership over the past 50 years, and I look forward to many more years of cooperation and collaboration.