[Open Call] What If Lab: Sustainable Public Spaces in Indonesia

The Dutch Design Foundation together with Erasmus Huis and Playo are looking for Dutch and Indonesian designers to co-create sustainable public spaces in Indonesia.

In Jakarta there is limited shared public space, even though these spaces are crucial to the well-being of citizens. The spaces provide people to meet, recreate, play, practice sports etc. At the same time, the increasing urbanization of cities – especially in Indonesia - also presents societal challenges regarding climate, the responsible use of available materials, and the need for more sustainable solutions.



Therefore we are looking for Indonesian designers, who will form a team with Dutch designers, to design and prototype a concept for neighborhoods in Indonesia that currently lack access to shared community spaces. You will use bio based and reused materials, and co-design with residents of a selected Kampung, to meet local demands and outcomes that are shareable.



Eager to participate in this lab?

Read more here

Deadline: 4 May 2023



