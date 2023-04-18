HRH Prince Constantijn to open Dutch cybersecurity pavilion at RSAC 2023

San Francisco/Amsterdam - Returning for the 3rd consecutive year, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, today announced the eight Dutch companies who will take part in the Netherlands Pavilion at RSA 2023, the global stage for cybersecurity innovation.

RSA Conference will take place on April 24-28, 2023, in San Francisco, California. The eight Dutch companies and organizations will present cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity, including threat intelligence, security operations and incident response, data security, risk management, and zero trust.

The pavilion will be opened by HRH Prince Constantijn, Special Envoy to Techleap.nl.

"As the world becomes more interconnected, it is essential that we prioritize security, resilience, and availability in the digital space. The Netherlands is proud to be at the forefront of this fight," said HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy to Techleap.nl. "Through a commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation, Dutch companies are leading the charge in developing cutting-edge technologies that help secure our digital future. The Dutch pavilion at RSAC 2023 showcases the Netherlands' leadership in creating a secure digital world."

The Netherlands is recognized as a world leader in cybersecurity, with a thriving ecosystem of startups and established companies, knowledge institutions and governments, accelerated by the Dutch security cluster HSD. Recently NATO announced its new 1.1 billion dollar innovation center would be housed in the Netherlands. It’s considered one of the most innovative countries in the world.

The Netherlands Pavilion will be located in Moscone South #1061. Connect to the the RSAC NL Pavilion companies here.

The eight Dutch cybersecurity companies and their solutions featured at RSAC 2023 include:

Attic offers an affordable solution connected to Microsoft365 to make SMBs cyber resilient.

Awareways designs the best possible mix of measurable security awareness interventions, tailor-made for your company culture and maturity.

BreachLock offers a fast and scalable Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) solution with an innovative human-led, AI-enabled approach.

DTACT's simple & automated data analytics solutions provide better business intelligence for daily life & operations.

ON2IT is the only MSSP with Zero Trust as a Service delivering the industry's strongest protection against cyber threats.

PRODAFT has a proactive cybersecurity approach; this cyber threat intelligence company mitigates threats before they happen.

Reporter's all-in-one pentest reporting platform is loaded with features to improve collaboration, workflow, reporting & efficiency.

Ubiqu's remote secure element is the first eIDAS compliant solution which can be retrofitted to any existing application/device.

Delegation of thirty Dutch companies

A delegation of 30 Dutch companies and organizations in cybersecurity travel to RSAC, led by Peter Potman, vice minister for Foreign Trade of the Netherlands.

”The Dutch government is committed to supporting the growth of the cybersecurity sector through investment in research and development and collaboration with the private sector,” said vice minister Potman. "Our presence at RSAC provides an unparalleled opportunity for our security experts to engage with a global audience of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and media professionals who share our commitment to digital security. We look forward to connecting with potential partners and showcasing the innovative technologies that Dutch companies are bringing to the table."

The Dutch participation at RSAC 2023 is organized by Security Delta, InnovationQuarter, the Netherlands Embassy in the United States, in collaboration with the Netherlands Innovation Network and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

Interested media who want to schedule an interview before or during RSAC 2023, please contact sietze.vermeulen@minbuza.nl.

About The Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Netherlands strives to solve societal and economic challenges with local and international partners. The country ranks sixth on the Global Innovation Index, and Amsterdam is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in Europe. As a trading nation, the Netherlands has continuously ranked as one of the top five foreign investors in the U.S. for multiple years, making the Netherlands the number one country with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus. More than 955K jobs in the United States are the result of the strong economic relations with the Netherlands.

About InnovationQuarter

InnovationQuarter is the economic development agency for the Greater Rotterdam-The Hague area, which encompasses Leiden and Delft, in the Province of Zuid-Holland. With four funds, we invest in and support innovative, fast-growing local enterprises, as well as assist foreign companies in establishing themselves in this unique delta region, free of charge.



Our experienced team guides foreign companies through every step of the international expansion process, while also fostering national and international collaboration between forward-thinking entrepreneurs, knowledge institutes, and governments. By working closely with the business community, InnovationQuarter is driving the innovation agenda and helping to establish this region as a leading hub of innovation in Europe.

​​​​​​​About Security Delta (HSD)

Security Delta (HSD) is the Dutch security cluster. Over 275 companies, governmental organizations and knowledge institutions have been working together since 2013 to make a difference in securing our digitizing society. They share their knowledge and collaborate on innovative security solutions, which can be scaled within The Netherlands and internationally. Together they focus on Cybersecurity & Resilience, Data & AI/Intel and Smart Secure Societies.

The Dutch security cluster has an inspiring meeting place, the HSD Campus in The Hague, designed to facilitate organizations by providing access to knowledge, innovation, talent, capital and market.