Annual Dutch National Remembrance Ceremony in London

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United Kingdom wholeheartedly invites you to join us for the Annual Dutch National Remembrance Ceremony (”Nationale Herdenking”), at the Netherlands Field of Honour at Mill Hill Cemetery on 4 May 2023.

Location and time

The ceremony will be held at the Netherlands Field of Honour, Mill Hill Cemetery, London, NW7 2RR.

On Thursday 4th May 2023, there will be a reception from 7.00 pm – 07:40 pm British Summer Time (BST) at the chapel. Positions at the Netherlands Fields of Honour have to be taken by 7.45pm. Access to Field of Honour ends at 7.50pm to avoid any disruptions of the ceremony.

The ceremony will be held in Dutch.

"Nationale Herdenking"

During the national commemoration of Remembrance Day ("Nationale Herdenking") we remember all – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peacekeeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War.

More information about National Remebrance Ceremonies is available (in Dutch) from Nationaal Comité 4 en 5 mei.

The ceremony at Mill Hill, London

Before gathering at the memorial for the ceremony, there will be an opportunity to place a (provided) tulip on one of the graves (at 7:50 pm) and to hear about the personal stories of the people buried at the Netherlands Field of Honour.

In the weeks before the ceremony, the Defence Department of the Netherlands Embassy and Ds Bertjan van de Lagemaat of the Dutch Church will discuss the National Remembrance Ceremony with pupils from the Dutch Regenboogschool. During the ceremony, pupils of the Dutch Regenboogschool will present the stories of some of those buried at the Netherlands Field of Honour.

At the ceremony at Mill Hill Cemetery, Ambassador Karel van Oosterom will lay a wreath on behalf of the Dutch Government. Other wreaths will be placed on behalf of the Netherlands Armed Forces, the Engelandvaarders, Vereniging Neerlandia, and the Dutch Church London. This year the German Ambassador in the UK will also attend the ceremony.

Programme (local British Summer Time):

19:00 reception with coffee/tea, opportunity to place a tulip on a grave.

19:45 final call to walk towards the Netherlands Field of Honour

19:50 start ceremony

20:00 Two minutes silence

+/-20:30 End of ceremony

Directions to Mill Hill Cemetry

By car from London

Take A1 towards the North until Mill Hill Circus roundabout. Take roundabout fully, return on A1 towards London for 50 metres. Turn left before Esso Station (Daws Lane B1416). Turn right at next T-junction, follow Wise Lane. Cemetry at the end, free parking.



By public transport

The closest station is Mill Hill East Underground Station on Northern Line. 15-minute walk to the cemetery.