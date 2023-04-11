Renovation embassy

The embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka will be under renovation from the 17th of April onwards.

We would like to limit the inconvenience to our partners and customers during the renovation as much as possible. During the renovation period, the embassy team can be reached via email and phone during the usual opening hours.

Questions for the consular department can be send to col-ca@minbuza.nl. Please make an appointment for consular services via Making an appointment in Sri Lanka | Netherlands Worldwide. Appointments with the consular department will take place on Tuesdays.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.