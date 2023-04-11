Princess Margriet to be featured speaker at Freedom Concert

Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the featured guest speaker during the Freedom Concert in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, May 10.

The second annual Freedom Concert is organized by the National Park Service and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in recognition of the Netherlands’ Liberation Day (May 5).

Princess Margriet will deliver a keynote speech on the importance of celebrating freedom. The event also features carillonneurs Edward Nassor (United States) and Rosemarie Seuntiëns (the Netherlands) and a special performance by the Washington School of Ballet.

The Freedom Concert takes place at the Netherlands Carillon. The 127-foot-tall musical monument was presented to President Truman in 1952 by Queen Juliana as a gift from the Dutch people to the American people as a token of gratitude for their help during and after World War II.

The carillon has 53 bells, and is a symbol of peace and freedom that serves as a reminder of the strong bond between the United States and the Netherlands.

More information about the Freedom Concert.