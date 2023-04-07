Amsterdam Rainbow Dress in Poland

In 2022 the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands welcomed the iconic Amsterdam Rainbow Dress in Poland.

Image: © NLinPoland By bringing the iconic dress to Poland, displaying it at the Warsaw Pride Parade 2022 and having a photoshoot of the dress with LGBTIQ+ allies, the Embassy wanted to mark that equal rights for LGBTIQ+ people and values like openness, tolerance and inclusiveness, which the Rainbow Dress stands for, are key priorities for the Netherlands.

Image: © NLinPoland Image: © NLinPoland Image: © NLinPoland

The Amsterdam Rainbow Dress is a living work of art, comprised of flags of 68 countries where being LGBTIQ+ is punishable by law. Whenever one of these countries changes its legislature in favor of the LGBTQ+, its flag is replaced by a rainbow flag. The Polish flag is not included in the Dress as being LGBTIQ+ is not punishable by Polish national law. The LGBTIQ+ community however does experience challenges and pressure.

Image: © NLinPoland Before the parade, the Embassy asked two well-known Polish activists to pose in the Rainbow Dress in several places in Warsaw. It was important to keep the attention to the LGBTI+ topic therefore also a professional photosession with activists was organized.

A year later the Embassy organized an exhibition of the pictures of the Dress in Warsaw and a booklet was published with picutres of the Dress and insights from the people involved in the project. This gave an opportunity to raise this important topic once again.