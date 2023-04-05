OPEN CALL FOR PROPOSALS

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Egypt is now accepting proposals from local organizations working in the field of refugee support and migration in Egypt.

The aim of the open call is to directly give local organizations the support needed to improve the protection and empowerment of refugees, asylum-seekers and vulnerable migrants, together with their host communities, in Egypt. [1] Submitted projects should contribute to fulfilling one or both of the following objectives:

Fostering an enabling environment for the socio-economic inclusion of forcibly displaced persons, especially refugees, asylum-seekers and vulnerable migrants, together with their host communities, through improving immediate and/or long-term access to protection, education and/or employment. [2]

Empowering local organizations working in the field of migration and forced displacement through strengthening their capacities and/or enhancing the support they provide to refugees, asylum-seekers and vulnerable migrants. [3]

Eligibility for Project Submission:

Proposals will only be accepted from legal, registered organizations. [4] Joint proposals can be submitted by more than one local organization together.

The preference is for multi-year projects with an approximate duration of three years. [5] The start date of projects should be during the second half of 2023.

Budget requests should be between EUR 300,000 and 500,000 per year, with a maximum of EUR 1.5 million for the entire multi-year project. Ceiling for annual spending is EUR 500,000.

Submission Guidelines:

Submit the complete application in one email to kai-migration@minbuza.nl no later than 6 May 2023 .

. Indicate the name of the organization and project title in the subject of the email.

Each application should consist of: Project Proposal (in English) Project Budget (in EUR or EGP) [6] Documents or images that support the application compiled in one PDF file (if applicable)



Please Note:

Applicants that are already receiving Dutch funds within the framework of existing programmes (such as PROSPECTS or COMPASS) must clarify this in their proposal. Please also explain how the proposed project does not overlap with ongoing activities (possibly also from other donors) and is rather complementary.

Considering the wide array of thematic topics falling under the migration and forced displacement sector, selection of projects will be made based on quality, innovation, social relevance, efficiency, and impact. Priority will be given to projects with long-term impact which focus on the protection and empowerment of refugees, asylum-seekers and vulnerable migrants as means for social development.

Projects will be assessed on a rolling basis and applicants are encouraged to submit their full applications as soon as possible.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted within two months from closing date of the Open Call.

Additional supporting documents will be requested from selected applicants upon agreement on the final project design and details.

Requested project durations and budgets may need to be altered based on the availability of funding.

Submitting an application does not guarantee the receipt of funds from the Embassy.

For inquiries, please contact kai-migration@minbuza.nl before 2 May 2023. [7]

[1] Instead of funding local organizations through ‘intermediary organizations’ or other (international) partners.

[2] This could include, among other possibilities, increasing resilience, improving self-reliance, reducing vulnerabilities and/or strengthening livelihoods.

[3] Proposed activities could target the applying organization or other local actors, such as community-based organizations or partner local organizations.

[4] Applications will not be accepted from multilateral and international organizations. Applications from local organizations operating under the umbrella of international organizations will also be considered but the reasoning behind this type of operation and independence from the umbrella organization need to be clarified in the proposal. Applications from local organizations operating in Egypt but legally registered in other countries will be considered but priority will be given to organizations registered in Egypt.

[5] If the proposed objectives and impacts require alterations to the sought three-year timeframe, please indicate and justify this in the proposal.

[6] Project budgets must be submitted in the currency of the bank account that will be used for payments. Budget items on the template can be adjusted to logically follow the specific projects proposed.

[7] The Embassy does not guarantee responding to questions after this date.