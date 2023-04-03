Dutch Tulip Days 2023 Presents More than 15,000 Flowers to Highlight Tulips and Bicycles at the Ambassador’s Residence

Flowers and bicycles are iconic images of the Netherlands. These two components of Dutch society will take center stage during the 2023 Dutch Tulip Days, April 5-7, at the residence of Ambassador André Haspels.

The Dutch, world renown for their expertise in horticulture and floral production, export over 450 million tulip bulbs to the United States annually.

More than 15,000 flowers, including tulips, cut flowers, and horticulture plants, will be on display during Dutch Tulip Days. These floral arrangements will be interspersed between and on a variety of Dutch bicycles, including e-bikes.

At the press preview, media will be able to tour the residence, take a virtual bike ride on a typical Dutch street, interview the Ambassador and other speakers, and take photos/videos of the flowers and bicycles.

Dutch bicycles on view will include: an Urban Arrow Cargo e-bike, a Van Raam side-by-side tandem bike specifically made for people with disabilities, a DutchFiets bicycle made out of recycled plastic, a Bough bike made out of sustainably-managed wood, and Gazelle brand bikes.

The press preview will take place at 9 a.m. April 5 at the Ambassador’s Residence in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Members of the media who would like to attend the press preview must RSVP to: was-ppc@minbuza.nl.

“Dutch Cycling Culture” is the theme of this year’s event. In the Netherlands, there are more bicycles than people and cycling is deeply ingrained in Dutch culture.

Dutch cycling will be featured at the Ambassador’s residence, as well as throughout DC during this time.

On March 26-29, the National Bike Summit, will include a Dutch cycling workshop and a celebratory bicycle ride guided by DC officials and Dutch experts through DC.

On March 29-31, representatives from the Dutch Cycling Embassy will hold a “Think Bike” workshop with the DC Department of Transportation (DDOT). At the workshop Dutch transportation specialists will share their cycling expertise with DC officials and build upon the knowledge DDOT gained from visiting the Netherlands on a cycling mission last September. This workshop will be the third time DC and Dutch representatives have organized “Think Bike” events.