Call for Concept Notes: 4 year program Integrated Water Resources Management

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (MOFA) via the Embassy of the Netherlands in Maputo intends to fund a 4-year IWRM (Integrated Water Resources Management) program in Mozambique, starting in 2024.

The IWRM program will be implemented by “implementing partners” from Mozambique, and will also employ external local- and international service providers, including Technical Assistance.

The Embassy invites organizations or consortia of organizations, who are interested in co-creating and managing the IWRM program, to submit a Concept Note. The Concept Note must contain the Applicant´s vision on IWRM in Mozambique, and include a proposal which presents the methodology and required funding for the first phase of the IWRM program (the co-creation process).

In the PDF file are the context and main features of the envisaged program. Thereafter the key criteria that will be used in the selection process are described.

Interested, qualified and eligible applicants must submit their Concept Note with a pre-proposal and annexes to the Netherlands Embassy in Maputo by using the following e-mail address MAP@minbuza.nl, no later than Friday, 21 April 2023, by 23:59 CAT. Submissions after the deadline will be ignored.