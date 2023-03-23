Open call for cultural cooperation Morocco 2023

(Traduction en français est disponible par ici) (Klik hier voor de Nederlandse vertaling) This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches an Open Call for cultural activities in Morocco in the framework of the International Cultural Policy (ICB). We invite cultural professionals and institutions in the Netherlands to submit project proposals in the field of cultural cooperation. The condition is that the project promotes the rich cultural relations between Morocco and the Netherlands. The project must meet one of the Embassy’s cultural objectives, being: (1) to promote institutional collaborations and exchange of expertise in the cultural domain and (2) to make culture accessible to young people. This scheme temporarily makes funds available for Dutch-Moroccan partner projects.

What are we looking for?

* Projects are eligible if they contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Morocco and the Netherlands and positive visibility of the Netherlands and the Dutch cultural sector.

* Projects take place in Morocco and/or the Netherlands. In honoring the projects, geographical spread and their contribution to diversity and sustainability are also taken into account.

* The project proposal is developed by at least one Moroccan and one Dutch partner, each with a clear role within the project. The Dutch partner submits the project proposal. Partners should be able to demonstrate in the project proposal that they have sufficient expertise in the field of the planned activities.

* Results can be in the form of publications, presentations, audiovisual or visual material, exhibitions, workshops, but also network building, development of new activities and (knowledge) exchange. The intended results must be clear in the application.

* All cultural disciplines are eligible. Priority is given to projects in the fields of: design, digital culture, museum studies, performing arts, music, material and immaterial heritage, visual arts and/or literature. Multidisciplinary projects are also welcomed with interest.

* Priority is given to the projects who contribute to reaching people who usually have less access to culture.

* The contracting project partners are professional organizations or legal entities. Proposals must show a clear relationship between budget, activities and objectives.

What do we offer?

* 90.000 EURO is available for this call.

* The project partners can apply for a minimum of 5.000 EURO and a maximum of 25.000 EURO.

* Direct costs related to the project are eligible. A maximum of 75% of the total project budget is granted.

* Funds are transferred to the Dutch project partner (organization or legal entity), which is responsible for paying partners and third parties.

* Subsidy will be granted only to the extent that ICB funds (the 90.000 EURO designated for Morocco) are sufficient. It is possible that not all applications will be approved. In the case of a positive decision, the full amount requested is not always granted.

Specifications and how to apply

* Projects will be processed and reviewed until the budget is exhausted.

* Projects can be submitted until June 1st, 2023 and must have started before November 1st, 2023.

* The project proposal must be submitted at least eight weeks before the start of the project.

* In order to properly conduct the review, we would like to receive a complete budget for the entire project. This budget clearly specifies the items for which a grant is requested.

* The grant will only be given to (one of) the Dutch project partner(s). This partner should sign and submit the application. A complete application consists of:

a completed and signed application form; a substantive project proposal (objectives, description of the activities, results and performance indicators); a separate project budget.

* Please send the complete application to ICE-RAB@minbuza.nl. Mention in the subject line “Open Call Morocco 2023 – title of the project”. You will receive a confirmation of receipt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

* The application will be processed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in consultation with the Dutch Embassy in Rabat. If necessary, additional information can be requested. After written confirmation of project proposal entry, we will try our best to assess the proposal within six weeks. This assessment phase can be extended by four weeks and if this is the case, you will be informed accordingly.

* Grants will be awarded in accordance with section 2 of the Foreign Affairs (Grants) Framework Act, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Grants Decree, and articles 8.1 and 8.2 of the 2006 Ministry of Foreign Affairs Grant Regulations.

* Based on guidelines applicable in Morocco, Moroccan authorities will be informed about the NL funded project and partners involved.

For further information, you can send an email to ICE-RAB@minbuza.nl stating: Open Call Morocco 2023.