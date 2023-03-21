Vacancy: General Affairs Officer

The Amman Office of the Netherlands Embassy to Yemen is looking for an enthusiastic, dynamic, independent and trustworthy full-time General Affairs officer. The General Affairs Officer works in support of the whole Embassy Team with a focus on administration, finance and IT support. She/he is a member of the in-house emergency response team. In addition the officer operates as the embassy liaison with various Jordanian authorities on administrative and visa issues. He/she is accountable to the Operational Manager. Are you a hard-working team player, looking to work in an international environment, ready to go the extra mile in order to get the job done? Please send your CV and a motivation letter to: saa-az@minbuza.nl. You will find the job profile attached.Deadline for submission of applications is Sunday 2 April, 5 PM (Amman time).

A | Basic Details

Establishment post no. 63898513 Job title General Affairs Officer Mission Sana'a in Amman Job level 6 Number of hours 37.5

Specific Information

The General Affairs Officer (GAO), works independently on a multitude of general affairs fields, including Finance, Housing, Administration and IT (GO-Officer). In addition he operates as the principle embassy liaison with various Jordanian authorities on administrative and visa issues. He/she is accountable to the Operational Manager.

B | Tasks and Responsibilities

B.1.1: Result Areas

Support for operational management processes (PIOFAH – Personnel, Information Systems, Organisation, Finances, Administration and Accommodation) a) Clerical support in the field personal

b) (Clerical) Support in the field of Information Systems and ICT

c) Clerical support in the field of Finance

d) Clerical support in the field of Accommodation

e) Logistic tasks

f) BHV (company aid worker)

B.1.2: Tasks

Support for operational management processes (PIOFAH).

Providing clerical support for one or more operational management processes in the field of PIOFAH (Personnel, Information Systems, Organisation, Finances, Administration and Accommodation).

The mentioned tasks below are indicative, not exhasutive.

A. Suport in the field of personnel

Maintains contacts with the local social security and income tax department with regards to regulations.

Maintains contacts with the health insurance company.

Maintains contacts with regards to staff hiring with the cleaning company.

B. Support in the field of Information Systems and ICT

GO (gebruikersondersteuner)

C. Support in the field of finance

Cashier of the mission, closing weekly cash sheets – archiving cash sheets in Sophia

Contact with external suppliers – follow up on payments and request offers

Telephone system – invoices, follow up payments.

First contact with telephony providers

Preparing and sending invoices through SSP

D. Support in the field of (staff) accommodation and chancery

Informing expat staff on housing matters, arranging appointments with real estate agents, coordinating customs clearance of goods, etc.

Logistics, including clearance of household goods, car, pets, etc.

State of entry and exit.

Management of inventory of the chancery.

E. Logistic support/liaison

Liaising with government entities and protocol regarding official visits

Liaising with the Tax Department for tax registration numbers; tax exemption and reimbursement for both embassy and staff members.

Performing interpreting duties if needed during meetings and visits for embassy staff during contacts with local authorities.

Support expat staff with all relevant matters concerning their residence permit, diplomatic ID cards, driving licenses and administration for domestic staff (contracts, residence and work permits and redundancy payment).

Liaising with moving companies with regards to handling and clearance (including pets), providing logistic and administrative support for the expat staff regarding shipments/containers.

Liaising with other missions with regards to visa applications for expat and local staff travelling abroad, i.e. the Yemen embassy.

Keeping the internal administrative records updated, and archiving them in Sophia and/or 247Plaza (e.g. access key cards, inventory lists of keys, etc.)

F. Extra tasks

BHV (in-house emergency response officer)

C| Framework

The GAO is accountable to the unit head for the progress and quality of personnel and accommodation services and other support services, as well as supervision of local staff.

The work is carried out in accordance with ministerial administrative and procedural regulations relating to internal management.

The officer takes decisions about the nature and content of contacts with suppliers and maintenance firms regarding the provision of goods and services and about stock management.

D| Contacts

With staff posted abroad, to inform them about housing matters;

with staff, to exchange information on observed inadequacies in housing and home contents;

with management staff, on the planning and completion of work;

with local government and other bodies and firms, concerning customs clearance of goods, obtaining documents, arranging medical examinations, etc;

E | Knowledge, Education and Skill Requirements

E.1.1: Knowledge

Knowledge of internal administrative and procedural regulations relating to the running of the mission, as well as their application;

knowledge of relevant local legislation;

skill in collecting and clarifying information and in providing management information;

skill in dealing with users, external firms and suppliers;

E.1.2: Competences

Ability to communicate, both orally and in writing

Ability to plan and organize

Ability to work accurately

Client Orientation

Integrity

Ability to anticipate

Flexibility

Initiative

E.1.3: Level of Education/ Additional Training and Knowledge

Higher professional education (HBO)

3-5 years relevant experience is preferred

Fluency in Arabic and English

Affinity with, knowledge of and experience in accounting

Experience in contact with local authorities and public

Computer literacy

F| Work Environment

The Netherlands embassy to Yemen is a medium size embassy, based both in Amman and Sana’a. Its mission’s task is maintaining bilateral relations between Yemen and the Netherlands. An important task of the mission is development aid for Yemen. The embassy consist 21 employees (in Sana’a 8 local staff, in Amman 3 local staff and 7 expats and 1 expat in NL . The GAO is based in Amman.

The candidate works in a team that consists of total 7 local staff members (4 in Sana’a and 3 in Amman) and 1 expat staff member (Operational Manager). The candidate only works for the office in Amman.

G| Staff Member Profile

A (pro)active, eager person who enjoys to work within an international environment. An open and communicative personality, to the outside- and internal ‘clients’. A person that is able to work independently and find solutions for problems. A great sense of accuracy, integrity and discretion is necessary for a successful job.

H | How to apply

Send your CV and a motivation letter to: saa-az@minbuza.nl.

Deadline for submission of applications is Sunday 2 April, 5 PM (Amman time).