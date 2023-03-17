The Netherlands selects consortium for design and construction Dutch pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) have selected a consortium of Dutch and Japanese companies to design and build the Dutch pavilion for World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The consortium ‘A New Dawn’ comprises the architectural bureau RAU, the experience design studio Tellart, the engineering consultancy firm DGMR and the Osaka-based construction company Asanuma. The winning design will be presented in Japan and the Netherlands on 5 June 2023.

Image: © Osaka Expo 2025

Circular, sustainable construction was a key requirement for the design and realisation of the Dutch pavilion. Architectural firm RAU is an international leader and pioneer in circular building design and construction, and reusing materials and natural resources are central to its philosophy. International design studio Tellart, which specialises in immersive storytelling and emerging technologies, can draw on extensive experience in crafting visitor experiences for World Expos. Engineering consultancy firm DGMR excels in creating solutions for safe, sustainable and healthy living environments. The partnership with construction company Asanuma is very important. Given it’s strong network and proven track record of knowledge and experience, the Netherlands is confident the consortium will deliver a unique pavilion.

The Dutch pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka is intended to bring people together and align inventive minds, as this will enable us to present and experiment with new ideas to address global challenges. “We are in the midst of international crises, for example around climate and health. These can only be solved if we work together. Therefore, our participation in Expo 2025 will focus on the importance of finding common ground and forging new partnerships. The Netherlands is ready to do this. We will create an attractive pavilion and an interactive programme through which we can showcase Dutch innovations and invite international collaboration,” says Liesje Schreinemacher, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. “The design and construction of our national pavilion will set a great example. We are very happy that the Dutch pavilion will be realised on the basis of good partnerships between the Dutch and Japanese companies we have chosen.”

This consortium was chosen following a European tender procedure conducted by RVO for the design, construction, maintenance and finishing of the Netherlands pavilion. A total of 12 proposals were submitted. Unsuccessful bidders who submitted a valid tender will be paid a fee.

The European call for tenders for the operation of the pavilion will be published on tenderned.nl before the summer of 2023. There will also be opportunities for companies, knowledge institutions and cultural organisations to participate in programming and/or sponsorship prior to and during Expo 2025 in Osaka. More information will be made available when the plans for the design of the Dutch pavilion are announced on 5 June 2023 in Japan and the Netherlands.