UN 2023 Water Conference and New York Water Week

What: From 22 to 24 March 2023, the United Nations (UN) Water Conference will take place in New York. The Kingdom of the Netherlands is organizing the conference together with the Republic of Tajikistan.

From a low-lying delta on the North Sea and small islands in the Caribbean to the spectacular glaciers of Tajikistan, this partnership demonstrates that every country faces different challenges when it comes down to water: there’s too much, too little or it’s dirty.

Seventy percent of the Dutch population in the Netherlands lives below sea level, and that’s why the Dutch have so much expertise with flood-control and clean water. They work together with other countries to tackle water-related issues around the world, like flooding, irrigation, safe river banks and clean drinking water.

The Water Conference is the first UN Water Conference in nearly 50 years.

Parts of the UN Water Conference can also be followed online, such as the plenary sessions, several side events and talk shows from the UN-based SDG Studio hosted by presenter Shakuntala Shantiran.

Parallel to the conference, the city of New York will be celebrating New York Water Week to further increase the momentum of the conference.

Why: Almost all countries in the world have problems with water. Whether it concerns floods or extreme drought. And worldwide, 884 million people do not have access to clean drinking water. Moreover, waste, pollution and climate change are putting increasing pressure on the global water supply. The UN Water Conference must contribute to achieving international agreements in the field of water and accelerate this process.

Who: The Dutch Delegation including:

His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander

Ms. Evelyn Wever-Croes, Prime Minister Aruba

Ms. Liesje Schreinemacher, Dutch Minister for Foreign trade and Development

Mr. Markus Harbers, Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management

Mr. Ursell Arends, Minister of Transport, Integrity, Nature and Senior Affairs of Aruba

Mr. Egbert Doran, Minister of Public Housing, Physical Planning, Environment and Infrastructure St. Maarten

Mr. Henk Ovink, Water Envoy Kingdom of the Netherlands

Mr. Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy Kingdom of the Netherlands

Mr. Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of the city of Rotterdam

Ms. Sarah Oey, Youth representative

Water Conference in numbers: 1 ceremonial opening, 5 interactive dialogues, 4 special events, 500 official side-events including 200 on UN grounds, 150 events in NYC, 150 events online, world leaders, ministers and delegations from 193 countries, 6,643 registered participants including companies and civil society organizations (UN member states not included), and 200 youth delegates.

