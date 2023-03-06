Go to contents

Ukraine: 2023 MATRA programme call for concept notes

News item | 06-03-2023 | 10:18

The MATRA Programme invites Ukrainian civil society organisations to submit concept notes by 31 March 2023.  

Priority areas

  • Enhancing the position of civil society organisations;
  • Strengthening the rule of law with the focus on independent judiciary, integrity, transparency and accountability;
  • Contributing to security and stability in the regions;
  • Providing support for Ukraine’s recovery / reconstruction and integration with the EU;
  • Promoting parliamentary democracy, upholding the separation of powers and democratic participation.

