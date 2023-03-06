Ukraine: 2023 MATRA programme call for concept notes
The MATRA Programme invites Ukrainian civil society organisations to submit concept notes by 31 March 2023.
Priority areas
- Enhancing the position of civil society organisations;
- Strengthening the rule of law with the focus on independent judiciary, integrity, transparency and accountability;
- Contributing to security and stability in the regions;
- Providing support for Ukraine’s recovery / reconstruction and integration with the EU;
- Promoting parliamentary democracy, upholding the separation of powers and democratic participation.