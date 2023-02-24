Statement by the diplomatic community in the Slovak Republic One year since Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine

24 February 2023 marks one year since the beginning of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and

unjustified full scale invasion against Ukraine. Russia’s barbaric war of aggression has caused

untold suffering to the indomitable people of Ukraine. It has also affected millions of people

around the world, including in the Global South.

As we mark this sombre milestone, we reaffirm our full support for Ukraine’s independence,

sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as

Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

We condemn in the strongest terms Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and

demand the unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from the internationally recognized

territory of Ukraine.



As partners, friends and allies, we express solidarity with the people of Ukraine and

commend their courage and determination in standing up to Russia’s invasion. Russia must

be held to account for the crimes and destruction committed in Ukraine.

Our countries will continue providing political, economic, military and humanitarian support

to Ukraine for as long as it takes. We commend Slovakia’s steadfast stance against Russia’s

actions, the generous welcome given to Ukrainians forced to leave their homes, and the

supply of equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.



For peace, freedom and democracy to prevail in Europe, Ukraine must triumph. We stand

with Ukraine.



Signatories:

Embassy of the Republic of Albania

Embassy of the Commonwealth of Australia

Embassy of the Republic of Austria

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria

Embassy of Canada

Embassy of the Republic of Croatia

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus

Embassy of the Czech Republic

Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark

Embassy of the Republic of Estonia

Representation of the European Commission

Embassy of the Republic of Finland

Embassy of the French Republic

Embassy of Georgia

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

Embassy of the Hellenic Republic

Embassy of the Republic of Iceland

Embassy of the Republic of Italy

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of Japan

Embassy of the Republic of Latvia

Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania

Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Embassy of New Zealand

Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia

Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway

Embassy of the Republic of Poland

Embassy of the Portuguese Republic

Embassy of Romania

Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia

Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain

Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America