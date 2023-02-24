Statement by the diplomatic community in the Slovak Republic One year since Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine
24 February 2023 marks one year since the beginning of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and
unjustified full scale invasion against Ukraine. Russia’s barbaric war of aggression has caused
untold suffering to the indomitable people of Ukraine. It has also affected millions of people
around the world, including in the Global South.
As we mark this sombre milestone, we reaffirm our full support for Ukraine’s independence,
sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as
Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression.
We condemn in the strongest terms Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and
demand the unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from the internationally recognized
territory of Ukraine.
As partners, friends and allies, we express solidarity with the people of Ukraine and
commend their courage and determination in standing up to Russia’s invasion. Russia must
be held to account for the crimes and destruction committed in Ukraine.
Our countries will continue providing political, economic, military and humanitarian support
to Ukraine for as long as it takes. We commend Slovakia’s steadfast stance against Russia’s
actions, the generous welcome given to Ukrainians forced to leave their homes, and the
supply of equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.
For peace, freedom and democracy to prevail in Europe, Ukraine must triumph. We stand
with Ukraine.
Signatories:
Embassy of the Republic of Albania
Embassy of the Commonwealth of Australia
Embassy of the Republic of Austria
Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria
Embassy of Canada
Embassy of the Republic of Croatia
Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus
Embassy of the Czech Republic
Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark
Embassy of the Republic of Estonia
Representation of the European Commission
Embassy of the Republic of Finland
Embassy of the French Republic
Embassy of Georgia
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
Embassy of the Hellenic Republic
Embassy of the Republic of Iceland
Embassy of the Republic of Italy
Embassy of Ireland
Embassy of Japan
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania
Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
Embassy of New Zealand
Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia
Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway
Embassy of the Republic of Poland
Embassy of the Portuguese Republic
Embassy of Romania
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia
Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain
Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden
Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the United States of America