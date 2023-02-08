Strong participation from the Netherlands during the upcoming edition of HortEx Vietnam

HortEx Vietnam 2023 will take place from 1 to 3 March at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City. The Netherlands, a partner country, will showcase an impressive number of 32 Dutch companies under a pavilion made of sustainable materials, which will be one of the exhibition's highlights.

Image: © Embassy in Hanoi

Before the exhibition, the Netherlands Embassy will organise a field trip to Dalat, then a networking reception at the end of the first day of the exhibition, and an extensive contribution to the seminar program at HortEx Vietnam 2023.

The following Dutch companies will present at HortEx Vietnam 2023: Agrico, Anthura, BVB Substrates, DL Plastics, Dümmen Orange, Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV), Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Fresh Studio, Green Coco Companies, Holex Flower, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Kenlog, Koppert, KP Holland, KUBO Greenhouse Projects, Legro, Lily Company, Limgroup, Lock Drives NL, Martin Stolze, Netherlands Vietnam Horti Business Platform (NVHBP), NPI Water Storage, Nunhems, Onings Holland Flowerbulbs, PackTTI, Priva, Ridder Group, Rijk Zwaan, Royal Brinkman, Van Iperen International, Weber Vacuum Group and XL Bloom.

“Sustainability and circularity are the focal points for the cooperation between the Netherlands and Vietnam. There are many opportunities for Vietnamese and Dutch businesses to cooperate and contribute to the sustainable development of the Vietnamese horticulture and floriculture sector, which will lead to the upgrade of the sector,” Ms. Ingrid Korving, Agricultural Counsellor of the Netherlands Embassy in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Horticulture sector is flourishing, with production systems slowly shifting from traditional open-field production to protected cultivation. Food safety and quality are becoming more significant due to increasing local consumer demand for safe food and high standards and the increased exports to various foreign markets, including the EU.

For 2023 the Vietnamese GDP is expected to grow by about 7%, which makes Vietnam a fastest-growing economy in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

Exhibition webiste: www.hortex-vietnam.com . Contact Hortex's organiser via info@nova-exhibitions.com.

For more information about this sector or any other agricultural questions, contact us via HAN-LNV@minbuza.nl. For the latest updates on activities and news articles, follow us on Twitter @AgroVietnam