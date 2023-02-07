Vacancy for Senior Communications Officer in Pretoria

The Embassy of the Netherlands in South Africa has a job opening for a senior communications officer to be based at the Embassy in Pretoria starting from May 1st, 2023. We are looking for a professional with a proven track record in (strategic) communications, who has an open mind and is driven by values such as diversity, equality and inclusiveness and who is a true team player. You are expected to develop and implement communications for external audiences including government, businesses, partners, stakeholders, media and the Dutch community in South Africa. The Embassy in Pretoria works as One Team with the Consulate General in Cape Town. Our shared mission in South Africa is to strengthen the already strong bilateral political and economic relationship between South Africa and The Netherlands.

Key Duties and responsibilities

Develop and implement effective communications strategy and activities for external audiences and stakeholders.

Write, edit, and distribute content, including publications, press releases, website content and other material that communicates our policies, activities and services.

Manage and edit the Missions’ website/s and social media accounts, coordinating input from other departments and colleagues

Ensure consistency in terms of voice, branding, messaging and frequency of posting via digital channels.

Signal communications opportunities. Develop and deliver well-executed and effective campaigns.

Serve as internal resource person, proactively sharing knowledge and helping colleagues to build their capacity.

Respond to media inquiries, arrange interviews, and act as a spokesperson for the organization.

Develop working relationships with key internal and external stakeholders and partners.

Use project planning techniques to deliver projects and actively manage project budgets.

Skills and competencies

Professional

Experience with developing and implementing complex communications campaigns.

Experience with producing a range of communications materials.

Speaks and writes clearly and effectively. Translates policy to a readable format for a larger audience. Tailors language, tone and style.

Demonstrates openness in sharing information and opinion and keeping others informed.

Strong analytical skills. Ability to track analytics and create reports detailing successes and failures of communication campaigns.

Familiarity with the best practices of common social media platforms.

A strong communicator, who enjoys teamwork, network events and thinking on the spot

Capable organizer, used to meeting deadlines and delivering results

Establishes and maintains effective relationships with journalists and maintains a media database.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, content management systems and social media platforms as well as video/photo editing, design and publishing software.

Strong interest in international relations, politics and/or economic affairs, diplomacy, awareness of what is happening in the world.

Teamwork and D&I

Works collaboratively and values team cohesion. Solicits input by genuinely valuing others' ideas and expertise. Is willing to learn from others. Supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position. Shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

Enjoys working in a diverse and multicultural team and environment, recognizes and appreciates intercultural sensitivities. Has views and ambition on the promotion of diversity and inclusion in work and teamwork.

Qualifications

Education, experience, knowledge and skills

Bachelor's degree in communications, journalism, or related field.

Minimum of 4-6 years' relevant experience in a communications role.

Knowledge of the political and media landscape in South Africa and interest in international affairs.

A wide network of contacts in the communications and media landscape in South Africa.

Language requirements

Fluency in English (both spoken and written) is required. Knowledge of other South African languages and/or the Dutch language is an advantage.

The Embassy has an active diversity policy and strives to be an inclusive and safe working environment, where everyone can be who they are and is appreciated for it. In composing teams we look for diversity in among other age, gender, race, orientation, identity, culture, background and competences. Our offices are disability friendly.

Contract of employment

Fixed term contract for one year – with option to extend.

Two months probation period.

Indication of salary (scale 9): ZAR 55.000 – 60.000 gross, depending on experience and qualifications

37,5 hours/week.

Interested?

Please send your application via WeTransfer to pre-cdp@minbuza.nl, subject ”Application communications officer – SURNAME”

Your application should include

motivation letter (max 400 words)

curriculum vitae

a short (max 1 minute) introductory video of yourself

examples of design work a plus

Deadline for applications: April 10, 2023. Interviews will be scheduled between April 14 and April 30.