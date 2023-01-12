Senior Medewerker Culturele Zaken

De Nederlandse ambassade te Boedapest is voor een periode van 6 maanden op zoek naar een Senior Medewerker Culturele Zaken. In de bijlage vindt u het functieprofiel. Belangstellenden kunnen voor 31 januari 2023 reageren door een motivatiebrief en CV in te dienen via bdp@minbuza.nl

The Dutch Embassy in Budapest is looking for a Senior Cultural Affairs Officer for a period of 6 months. You will find the job profile in the attached file. If you are interested please respond before January 31, 2023 by submitting a letter of motivation and CV to bdp@minbuza.nl