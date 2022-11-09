Documents for MVV visa to be submitted to the Embassy

A completed and signed MVV application form Your passport (valid for at least another 6 months and has 2 empty visa pages) and its copy (including copies of all visas and stamps); Positive notification from the Dutch Immigration Service (IND) 3 photos 3.5*4.5 made according to the Dutch requirements For students under 18 y.o. additional documents are required: Photocopy of the page of both parents’ passports showing their personal details; Original of apostilled and translated birth certificate. (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by the additional apostille); Translated consent from both parents for traveling to the Netherlands independently.

A completed and signed MVV application form Your passport (valid for at least another 6 months and has 2 empty visa pages) and its copy (including copies of all visas and stamps); Positive notification from the Dutch Immigration Service (IND); Photocopy of the page of the sponsor's (spouse/partner) passport showing personal details; Original of apostilled and translated marriage certificate. (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by additional apostille) – for a spouse; OR Original of apostilled and translated certificate of being unmarried (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by additional apostille) – for a partner; 3 photos 3.5*4.5 made according to the Dutch requirements