Documents for MVV visa to be submitted to the Embassy
News item | 09-11-2022 | 06:55
PURPOSE
Highly skilled migrant/Au Pair/Employment/Study/ Traineeship
Residence with spouse/partner
Child joining parent
- A completed and signed MVV application form
- Your passport (valid for at least another 6 months and has 2 empty visa pages) and its copy (including copies of all visas and stamps);
- Positive notification from the Dutch Immigration Service (IND)
- 3 photos 3.5*4.5 made according to the Dutch requirements
For students under 18 y.o. additional documents are required:
- Photocopy of the page of both parents’ passports showing their personal details;
- Original of apostilled and translated birth certificate. (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by the additional apostille);
- Translated consent from both parents for traveling to the Netherlands independently.
- A completed and signed MVV application form
- Your passport (valid for at least another 6 months and has 2 empty visa pages) and its copy (including copies of all visas and stamps);
- Positive notification from the Dutch Immigration Service (IND);
- Photocopy of the page of the sponsor's (spouse/partner) passport showing personal details;
- Original of apostilled and translated marriage certificate. (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by additional apostille) – for a spouse; OR
- Original of apostilled and translated certificate of being unmarried (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by additional apostille) – for a partner;
- 3 photos 3.5*4.5 made according to the Dutch requirements
- A completed and signed MVV application form
- Your passport (valid for at least another 6 months and has 2 empty visa pages) and its copy (including copies of all visas and stamps);
- Positive notification from the Dutch Immigration Service (IND);
- Photocopy of the page of both parents’ passports showing their personal details;
- Original of apostilled and translated birth certificate. (Translation done outside the Netherlands must be legalized by additional apostille);
- 3 photos 3.5*4.5 made according to the Dutch requirements
If the child is traveling to the Netherlands with one parent then translated consent for the trip from the second parent is required.
In cases when consent cannot be provided, supporting documents to prove the reason must be submitted.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
! The Embassy reserves the right to reject photos that do not meet the requirements.
! You always have to present the original of the document and its copy.
! All copies of the documents should be presented on one-sided pages. Two-sided copies will not be accepted.
! Personal presence of every applicant (including children) at the Embassy is obligatory to submit the documents as well as to collect the passport. Fingerprints are taken every time you visit the Embassy.
! MVV visa issuance procedure takes approximately from 2 to 5 working days.
! The Embassy may also request extra documents.