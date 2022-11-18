Vacancy at our Embassy in Pretoria for a Policy Officer in the Field of Climate Policy

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Pretoria has a job opening for a policy officer in the climate team starting from 1st February, 2023. We are looking for a professional with a proven track record in climate relations, who has an open mind and is driven by values such as diversity, equality and inclusiveness and who is a true team player. The Embassy in Pretoria works as One Team with the Consulate General in Cape Town. Our shared mission in South Africa is organized along the strong bilateral political and economic relationship between South Africa and The Netherlands. One important field of cooperation is climate and climate adaptation.

Key Duties and responsibilities

Maintain and extend a relevant network and relationship with key policy-makers, influencers as well as private and public sector representatives in climate-related areas at the local, provincial and national level;

Project identification and development in the field of climate mitigation and adaptation, support the implementation of climate-related programs. This includes the identification, assessment and processing of project applications, as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects;

Identifies, attends, initiates and executes climate-related events and initiatives in collaboration with the team and external partners;

Identifies opportunities to engage Dutch private sector in cocreating solutions to climate and environmental challenges;

Ensures policy cohesion and integration of the climate change perspective in other themes and goals of the Netherlands in South Africa.

Skills and competencies

Professional

Knowledge of climate policy and -politics and a network of relevant actors at the local, provincial and national level;

In-depth knowledge of the causes and impact of climate change, the position of South Africa and the role of different governance levels in the implementation of climate action;

Understanding of business opportunities in climate-related sectors, including energy, water and circular economy, and experience with business-to-business engagements;

Good analytical and research skills, including the ability to gather, validate, evaluate and integrate relevant climate-related information from a variety of sources, to assess their impact and to provide recommendations to enhance climate ambition and action in South Africa;

Proven sensitivity to the political and social environment and ability to work accordingly. Takes initiative, works transparently and invites views and contributions from others in her/his own work;

Capacity to serve as internal resource person and share knowledge;

Ability to contribute to broader economic and political policy initiatives and projects through the Missions’ thematic policy approach.

Communication

Speaks and writes clearly and effectively. Tailors language, tone, style and format to the audience. Demonstrates openness in sharing information and opinion and keeping others informed.

Teamwork and D&I

Works collaboratively and values team cohesion. Solicits input by genuinely valuing others' ideas and expertise. Is willing to learn from others. Supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position. Shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

Enjoys working in a diverse and multicultural team and environment, recognizes and appreciates intercultural sensitivities. Has views and ambition on the promotion of diversity and inclusion in work and teamwork.

Qualifications

Education

An advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent) in environmental science, political science, international relations, social sciences, economics or in a related field. Focus on climate or environmental topics is an added advantage.

Experience, knowledge and skills

A minimum of three years working experience in climate, political affairs, international relations, business development or related area is required.

Knowledge of the environmental and socio-economic landscape in South Africa and interest in international and national climate developments;

Able to build strong relationships and identify key stakeholders;

Language requirements

Fluency in English (both spoken and written) is required. Knowledge of further South African languages is an advantage.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy has an active diversity policy and strives to be an inclusive and safe working environment, where everyone can be who they are and is appreciated for it. We seek diversity in age, gender, race, orientation, identity, culture, background and competences, amongst other traits, when composing teams.

Our offices are disability friendly.

Contract of employment

Fixed term contract for one year – with option to extend.

Two months probation period.

Indication of salary (scale 9): ZAR 55.000 – 60.000 gross, depending on experience and qualifications, 37,5 hours/week.

Interested?

Please send your motivation letter (max 400 words) and curriculum vitae to pre-plv@minbuza.nl, subject ”Application climate officer – SURNAME”

Deadline for applications: December 2, 2022. Interviews will be scheduled between December 5-15.