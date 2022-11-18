The Dutch Consortium Unites for Sustainable Poultry in Indonesia

The Netherlands is internationally renowned for responsible and sustainable production of poultry products, innovation, and value creation. Policies and practices applied in the Netherlands regarding food quality, circularity, product safety and hygiene are considered the highest international standards.

FoodTechIndonesia, a consortium of leading companies and knowledge institutes from the Netherlands has been very active in various steps of the poultry value chain. Partners in this consortium include Aeres, De Heus, DSM, Hato, Kanters, Marel Poultry, Mavitec, Moba, Pas Reform, Trouw Nutrition and Van Aarsen. The partnership is initiated and coordinated by Larive International and its Indonesia-based affiliate, Clarity Research. FoodTechIndonesia is a public-private partnership in cooperation with the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Indonesia.

One of the focuses from FoodTechIndonesia is to cooperates and strengthen their position as trusted suppliers and contribute to a more competitive, sustainable and responsible poultry sector in Indonesia. The consortium shares best practices by establishing demonstration farms and providing training to Indonesian poultry farmers, contributing to the development of the Indonesian poultry sector.

Various milestones from FoodTechIndonesia partners were displayed at the Netherland Pavilion exhibition at The 5th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX) 2022, which was held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Tangerang, on 9-11 November 2022. For three days , Royal De Heus, DSM Nutritional Products, Hato, Fancom, Kanters Special Products, Marel Poultry, Mavitec, Moba, MS Gold, Royal Pas Reform, Trouw Nutrition and Van Aarsen shared best practices with exhibition visitors regarding the sustainable development of the poultry sector for the advancement of the poultry farm sector in Indonesia.

